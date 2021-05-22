GOD SQUAD: Suicide issue spurs strong reactions, questions

We can debate the scope of that category, but suicide has not been on anyone’s list as justified killing ... until now. In a case where a person is in intractable pain that cannot be alleviated with palliative drugs, and is terminally ill, some ethicists have defended a person’s right to ask a doctor to help them end their life. Some states have confirmed the moral legitimacy of physician-assisted suicide. Most have not. It is a difficult debate because life-numbing pain is a difficult issue. I see both sides of this agonizing debate, and whatever one’s views about physician-assisted suicide for the terminally ill might be, the case of A is different. I am assuming (without evidence because his note was so brief) that A is not terminally ill but rather is severely depressed. That is why I was trying to think of anything to say to help A reject a choice that cannot be undone—a choice that would prevent him from ever waking up on some future bright and perfect morning and saying to himself, “How could I have ever considered giving up the beauty and joy of this day and this life because of a brief but deep bout with despair?” That is what I was trying to do with my words.