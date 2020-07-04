God Squad: The 23rd Psalm

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want.” — King James Version (KJV)

Q: I agree with you about changing “want” to “lack” in the 23rd Psalm. I have a large Bible which is too heavy to hold but I sometimes read it in place of my smaller bible because it includes many foot notes that help clarify some words. This morning I noted that the first sentence in the 23rd Psalm read “The Lord is my Shepherd there is nothing I lack” This Bible is the New American Bible A Saint Joseph edition published by the Catholic Book Publishing Co. Some translations got it right. May God Bless you. — J in NC

A: When I first made this point about the first verse of the most famous Psalm, I received many e-mails pointing out that “want” and “lack” mean the same thing as in, “They wanted for nothing.” True enough—in English. However, the Hebrew is clearer in its distinction between hafatz meaning “want” and hasar meaning “lack”. The larger point is that there is no limit to what we can want while there are clear limits to what we need. Wanting is fuel for ambition and ambition is not necessarily a sin. Not realizing that you have already been given all you need is a sin.