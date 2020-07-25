God Squad: The biggest of the Big Questions: Why does God allow evil?

So the question now arises, “Why did God give us free will?” God could have made us like all the other animals or made us so that we always did the good but God chose to create us as choosing beings, endowed with free will. Why? The answer is that without free will we cannot love. We choose whom we shall love. We choose to love God. We choose to follow God’s law of life. Our choosing enables us to be in a covenantal relationship with God and with each other. So, Leibnitz concludes, and I concur, we are indeed living in the best of all possible worlds by a benevolent, omniscient, and omnipotent God. The ways we choose evil only shows us that we have work to do to choose more wisely. The ways we choose goodness shows us that God was right. The evil in the world is on us not God. God could only take it away by making us less than human.