God Squad: The mirrored washbasin

You find that when Israel was in harsh labor in Egypt, Pharaoh decreed against them that they should not sleep at home nor have relations with their wives. Said Rabbi Shimon bar Chalafta, what did the daughters of Israel do? They would go down to draw water from the river and God would prepare for them little fish in their buckets, and they would sell some of them, and cook some of them, and buy wine with the proceeds, and go to the field and feed their husbands. ... And when they had eaten and drunk, the women would take the mirrors and look into them with their husbands, and she would say, “I am more beautiful than you,” and he would say, ‘I am more beautiful than you.” And as a result, they would accustom themselves to desire, and they were fruitful and multiplied, and God took note of them immediately.”