God Squad: The spiritual vaccine

This week, I want to add a third verse to our spiritually therapeutic vaccine and it is the first verse of the 23rd Psalm,

“The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want.”

The Bible is written in Hebrew and even though history has given us many wonderful translations from the Greek translation of the Bible called the Septuagint in the 3rd century before the common era to the Latin version of it called the Vulgate in the 4th century to Martin Luther’s translation of the Bible into German in 1522 to the King James Version of 1611, to the excellent recent translation of Robert Alter, there remains a problem with all translations. The problem is best expressed by an old saying, “Reading the Bible in translation is like kissing through a veil.” It is still a kiss, but it lacks a necessary intimacy.

We encounter the problem of having to read the Bible in a language other than Hebrew in the iconic first verse of the 23rd Psalm. It ends, “I shall not want,” but the Hebrew word echsar does not mean “want.” It means “lack,” and so the verse should more accurately be translated as, “The Lord is my shepherd, I shall not lack anything.” This is a profoundly different meaning for the verse. Wanting is different from lacking.