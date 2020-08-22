God Squad: We're challenged to make our faith visible in our lives and minds

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Q: I am Indian, and my version of Hinduism teaches vegetarianism. Even so I have this craving for eating meat. I see people of other faiths eating meat and living a peaceful and happy life. However, I'm scared that if I eat non veg it will be considered a sin and something wrong may happen. I have not eaten non veg for some time now due to the coronavirus pandemic. But I have a strong craving for non veg, especially chicken, but at the same time I'm worried it may cause me bad karma by causing pain to that animal. I'm an animal lover so I don't support killing animals even if it is for food, but it tastes awesome after being cooked. Please help me with the dilemma. Thanks and regards -- J

A: Before we consider what you might do to sate your carnivorous urges, let us first examine whether or not your version of Hinduism's vegetarian diet is correct. The most ancient of all Hindu texts are the Vedas that are over 4,000 years old. The most famous of all the Vedic sacred texts is the Rig Veda and in hymn 10.87.16 of the Rigveda the god Krishna, clearly prohibits the killing of cattle and prays to the fire god Agni to punish those who kill animals. This teaching supported the broader Hindu belief in ahimsa, nonviolence.