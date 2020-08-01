God Squad: Who was Jesus?

Dear Reverend C: Thank you for your very kind and wise correction. Please accept my apologies. However, if I might push on this mystery just a bit more for the sake of my own understanding, what is the plain meaning that is accessible to a non-Christian of the phrase, “Fully divine and fully human.” To me fully means totally and totally does not leave room for anything else. Similarly, the phrase, “One being with two natures” is hard to grasp. I am both a father and a husband, but I am one nature—one being, not two beings. This is clearly not what Christians believe about Jesus. What seems clear to me, but was the root of my ignorance, is that the Docetists had a point. It still seems to me that Jesus for Christians was/is essentially God. This would make it possible for God to have assumed a human form as the man Jesus.