GOD SQUAD: Why the rabbi loves Halloween

Another reason for my sadness at the squashing of Halloween is what it does to adults and to our sense of community. In the old days when I was a child, we were just released into the neighborhood to trick-or- treat our way around the block and then find our way home to divide up our dextrose loot. Over time, as rumors and actual incidents proliferated of predators and other creeps prowling the same streets as our little ghosts and gremlins, parents would accompany their kids on the trick-or-treat cattle drive. This was a very good thing because it gave adults an opportunity to say hello to all their neighbors and introduce themselves. This made the isolated homes of our land less isolated. It gave us a chance to affirm community and community is not just a good thing, community is a sacred thing.

So, here is my typically contrarian and slightly weird idea to save Halloween. Bake some cookies or better yet, buy some cookies that are individually wrapped and put them in bags. Then drive around the neighborhood and leave your bags of cookies on the doorsteps of your neighbors with a note: