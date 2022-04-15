Grace Lutheran Church pastor performs foot washing for community on Maundy Thursday

Marking Maundy Thursday as part of Easter week, the pastor at Grace Lutheran Church in Kenosha washed the feet of breakfast guests, volunteers, and members of the community in the sanctuary on Thursday morning.

Maundy Thursday is a church tradition going back almost 2,000 years where pastors and Christians wash each others’ feet as a reminder to be people who are servants to one another and to be humble.

Rev. Jonathan Barker washed feet, as well as hands for those people who may have been uncomfortable with their feet being washed. He did it during the hours that the church’s Grace Welcome Center was open for breakfast on Thursday.

“I was inspired to do this because of Pope Francis. Most years he goes out into the community and washes peoples’ feet ... oftentimes going to prisons to wash prisoner’s feet,” Barker said. “At Grace Welcome Center we always say we are a family so it only makes sense that on Maundy Thursday I’d wash the feet of my siblings who both come for food and who come to serve.”

“In many ways every day feels like Maundy Thursday at Grace,” he said. “It’s a great privilege to be part of a group of people who serve one another each week.”

Grace Welcome Center, 2006 60th St., is a breakfast program that is open to the Uptown community every Thursday and Friday from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m., and is open as a food pantry on Tuesdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m.. Grace Welcome Center is funded primarily through private donations.

More information can be found at GraceWelcomeCenter.org.

