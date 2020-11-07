Grief, COVID-19 and the holidays

“Christians believe that our kind, wise heavenly Father has ordered all of our days, ‘Why, even the hairs of your head are all numbered. Fear not; you are of more value than many sparrows.’ (Luke 12:7),” he said. “Yes, COVID-19 is a very real disease. Some people will certainly die from it, and we should take reasonable precautions to protect the weak and compromised, but we must not ever forget that our days are numbered not by how well we keep all the governmental mandates, or how well we ‘social-distance,’ but by God almighty. He will not leave us, and he has us in his hands. We must remember, therefore, that, though we walk through the valley of the shadow of death, we will fear no evil, for He is with us. He has not created us to be socially distant from His good gifts of family, especially during the holy days we are entering of Christmas. ‘For you did not receive the spirit of slavery to fall back into fear, but you have received the Spirit of adoption as sons, by whom we cry, ‘Abba! Father!’ (Romans 8:15).”