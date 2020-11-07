Grief, COVID-19 and the holidays

For months the nightly news featured a running ticker with the cumulative deaths due to the coronavirus.
What wasn’t listed was the other side of the equation: the mental health toll resulting from the lockdowns imposed ostensibly to fight the pandemic.
Many pastors are recognizing the effects of the lack of social interaction in their faith communities.
While First United Methodist Church pastor Rev. Susan Patterson-Sumwalt has not lost any members specifically due to COVID-19, she has lost a number of members recently, something she attributes to grief and loneliness.
“I believe social isolation is taking its toll on people in many ways. It is taking a toll on our elderly who are by themselves. It is taking a toll on married couples either strengthening their relationship or widening the gulf of differences,” she explained. “It is taking a toll on families with children trying to balance work and parenting. It is taking a toll on young adults and teenagers who are not able to live the lives we want them to have. Depression, suicide, giving up, withdrawing and anger are all part of the grief.”
Patterson-Sumwalt explained that working poor communities are affected at a higher rate and she attributes that to fear and deep grief associated with being laid off, evicted, unable to find childcare, provide food for their families and pay for healthcare.
Changes for holidays
“There is a lot of grief. And even for people like myself who don’t have to worry about shelter or food, health insurance, being alone or without purpose there is loss,” she said. “One example, of course, is Thanksgiving coming up. Thanksgiving is the holiday we can host. We have family and extended family to our home. We have traditions that begin the night before through the next day. All of that will change. We will not be having any company, our son who lives in Colorado will stay there. We haven’t seen him since last Christmas. Traditions that are important to us are now another loss.”
While it isn’t easy, finding new ways to make sacrifices for others is something individuals can do during these unusual times, explained Patterson-Sumwalt.
“We can find new ways of connecting with people through technology, the phone, writing letters and sending cards,” she said. “While they are not the same as hugs, getting together or sharing meals, they do remind us of the people we love and care about or think about and allow us to do something meaningful. Supporting a mission or sharing with others might be a way a family can do something together without actually being together. Families could create personalized family facemasks, send chain letters back and forth to one another.”
Find comfort in God
As the world nears the end of a “horrible” year, filled with social-distancing, voluntary and involuntary lockdowns, Rev. James Roemke, pastor of Messiah Lutheran Church, said that despite the “terrible admonitions” from government officials to flee from the comforts of family and friends during the upcoming holidays, Christians find comfort and peace not in the designs of men or rulers, but in the promises of God fulfilled in Jesus Christ.
“Christians believe that our kind, wise heavenly Father has ordered all of our days, ‘Why, even the hairs of your head are all numbered. Fear not; you are of more value than many sparrows.’ (Luke 12:7),” he said. “Yes, COVID-19 is a very real disease. Some people will certainly die from it, and we should take reasonable precautions to protect the weak and compromised, but we must not ever forget that our days are numbered not by how well we keep all the governmental mandates, or how well we ‘social-distance,’ but by God almighty. He will not leave us, and he has us in his hands. We must remember, therefore, that, though we walk through the valley of the shadow of death, we will fear no evil, for He is with us. He has not created us to be socially distant from His good gifts of family, especially during the holy days we are entering of Christmas. ‘For you did not receive the spirit of slavery to fall back into fear, but you have received the Spirit of adoption as sons, by whom we cry, ‘Abba! Father!’ (Romans 8:15).”
Roemke said he knows many are frighted by the virus and have the best intentions to keep their families safe and follow the governmental guidelines. Despite that, he reminds that we are all humans, created in the image of God — a God who loves us with a desire that we not die but live.
“As you look ahead to the holiday season, ask yourselves, is it worth living without the godly gifts of family and friends? Is it worth living distanced for an undetermined amount of time from you parents, your children, or your grandchildren? Would you so easily forsake these good and godly gifts of society,” he asked. “Only you can answer those questions for yourself, and only you will stand before God on the last day.”
Roemke encourages no judgment if others don’t follow your path.
“Our families and our social needs are important. They are gifts from God,” he said. “And, for Christians, ‘Which of you by being anxious can add a single hour to his span of life but seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things will be added to you.’ Therefore, do not be anxious about tomorrow, for tomorrow will be anxious for itself. Sufficient for the day is its own trouble.’ (Matthew 6:27, 33-24).”
Dealing with frustration
While Fr. Father Dwight Campbell, J.D., S.T.D., pastor of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish said members are feeling frustrated due to so many restrictions.
“I was at a restaurant a few days ago in Chicago and the owner was saying he would have to shut down again and wondered how he would survive this again. With the recent spike in numbers, I suppose people are going to catch it but they can’t live in fear all the time and should try to take things in stride,” he said. “I don’t think from what I am reading that the number of deaths is increasing. The virus has weakened, and we can’t simply incarcerate our kids and we have to allow businesses to be open because we cannot sustain this.”
Campbell referenced previous virus outbreaks and reminded that we did not follow so many guidelines or live in fear.
“We can take precautions around the elderly and health compromised but it is important we spend time together,’ he said. “If we don’t, we will be seeing a lot of depression.”
St. Anne Catholic Church still only has 25 percent of parishioners returning after the lockdowns, although Fr. Robert Weighner remains in contact with most of them. While some members are home caring for parents or grandparents, he is seeing great depression, malaise and an increase in suicides that he attributes to the social isolation.
“If people can’t be social and engage in human meaningful interaction, then depression sets in and for those with a chink in their psychological armor, which is all of us, it becomes exacerbated,” he said. “As time goes on it is more apparent that the forms of safety and the effects of being isolated have negative consequences.”
Concerns for those in hospitals, nursing homes
Weighner is concerned with those in hospitals and nursing homes, being forced into isolation from family, friends and the sacraments of the Catholic Church.
“I was able to get into the hospitals, but wasn’t able to get in the nursing homes,” he said “Typically, if elderly are sick and approaching death they will wait until after the holidays as seeing family and friends often gives them encouragement to live, but with the lack of social contact, more are dying sooner.”
Weighner spoke with other chaplains and physicians who agreed, saying that the patients feel there is nothing to live for, so they give up and succumb earlier. He also spoke with the police about suicides in the area and was astounded at what he learned.
“For every call police used to get a suicide call, now they get 10,” he explained. “There is a tradeoff with this virus — how much of my quality of life am I willing to give up for being safe. There are also many who wear a mask and still get the virus; if I were convinced it was helpful, I would be in favor of it. I don’t see it. I do see depression, malaise and suicide and people are not meant to live like this.”
Reaching out to meet all needs
At River Ridge Church, Pastor Kerry Bauman said they haven’t seen a lot of depression during the lockdown, which he attributes to their leadership and reaching out to meet the physical and spiritual needs of their members.
“In addition, we recorded our service every week so that our church family could worship together online. Our small groups did not shut down either, but continued to meet by using ZOOM,” he said.
Now meeting in person in their new Spring Gove, Ill., location, attendance has grown despite maintaining social distance and safety protocols.
“As an extra special blessing, the Lord graciously provided enough money to remodel the building to accommodate a lively children’s church ministry and to double our parking,” said Bauman. “When it comes to Thanksgiving and Christmas, we are encouraging our congregation to demonstrate wisdom and discernment regarding getting together with family and friends.
We recognize that the decision on whether or not to do so has nothing to do with thechurch leadership, but rests with the head of households.”
