Group plans pilgrimage to National Shrine of Divine Mercy

A local group is planning to make a pilgrimage to the National Shrine of Divine Mercy.
The Knights of Columbus Divine Mercy Council 16022 from St. Anne Catholic Church in Pleasant Prairie are inviting anyone interested to accompany them on the five-day pilgrimage in Stokebridge, Mass.
They plan to make the trip Oct. 19-23 and the deadline to sign up is Feb. 14.
Organized by Grand Knight Richard Mich, the pilgrimage -- which took him two months to plan -- includes a stop at the world’s tallest Our Lady of Guadalupe statue in Windsor Ohio. Standing 50 feet tall, the massive statue was the vision of Pat and Deacon Ed Heinz, who bought the farm where the it stands exclusively to erect the statue.
Ed Heinz, who worked at a nearby nuclear power plant, prayed for divine assistance in amassing the tens of thousands of dollars it would take to build the statue. His prayers were answered by Richard Hyslin, head of the art department at a Texas college, who agreed to donate his services for free. Until then, his largest sculpture was a 15-foot tall King Kong for a miniature golf course.
Dedicated on August 5, 1995, the statue was originally planned to be 33-feet tall. However, Hyslin depicted Mary standing atop an angel and a cloud, which added 17 more feet to the statue. In front of Mary is a pond, surrounded by a giant strand of white rosary beads and a crucifix, which is lit at night.
On Oct. 20, the pilgrimage continues to Stockbridge where guests will tour the shrine and attend Mass. The tour will also include Mass at St. Paul’s Cathedral in Pittsburgh before departing for home.
Time for another pilgrimage
Mich thought of the idea for the tour while he was attending Mass at St. Peter Parish in Kenosha one Sunday evening last September.
“I began thinking that it was time for another pilgrimage and recalled our other tours to Marytown to see the Shroud of Turin, LaCrosse for Father Kyle’s (Laylan) ordination, with a stopover at Father Bob’s (Weighner) farm and dairy for some delicious ice cream,” he explained. “Then last year we went up to St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Green Bay for a tour of Our Lady of Good Help (Champion), the only officially approved apparition of the Virgin Mary in the United States.”
Mich served as a chaperone for a high school mission trip last summer and saw the Our Lady of Guadalupe statue, and eight years ago visited the National Shrine of Divine Mercy.
“I thought it would be great to spread the good news about those places,” he said. “Then I wanted to find a place to visit on the way home, so thought of St. Paul’s Cathedral in Pittsburgh.”
Serving as spiritual advisor for the Pilgrimage will be Father Joe Lappe, associate oastor at St. Peter Catholic Church and 4th degree Knight.
“I hope this pilgrimage brings all of us a little closer to our Lord and that it will spread the good news of the many places we have here in the United States without having to go overseas,” said Mich.
The cost for the bus trip through Lamers Bus line is $600 per person for a single room, $800 for a couple, $350 per person for 3 to a room and $300 per person for 4 to a room. The cost does not include food, but there is no charge for breakfast at the hotels.
For those interested in attending, RSVP is due by Feb. 14, with a $100 deposit due on March 15 and the balance due May 15.
