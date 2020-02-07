Group plans pilgrimage to National Shrine of Divine Mercy

On Oct. 20, the pilgrimage continues to Stockbridge where guests will tour the shrine and attend Mass. The tour will also include Mass at St. Paul’s Cathedral in Pittsburgh before departing for home.

Time for another pilgrimage

Mich thought of the idea for the tour while he was attending Mass at St. Peter Parish in Kenosha one Sunday evening last September.

“I began thinking that it was time for another pilgrimage and recalled our other tours to Marytown to see the Shroud of Turin, LaCrosse for Father Kyle’s (Laylan) ordination, with a stopover at Father Bob’s (Weighner) farm and dairy for some delicious ice cream,” he explained. “Then last year we went up to St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Green Bay for a tour of Our Lady of Good Help (Champion), the only officially approved apparition of the Virgin Mary in the United States.”

Mich served as a chaperone for a high school mission trip last summer and saw the Our Lady of Guadalupe statue, and eight years ago visited the National Shrine of Divine Mercy.

“I thought it would be great to spread the good news about those places,” he said. “Then I wanted to find a place to visit on the way home, so thought of St. Paul’s Cathedral in Pittsburgh.”