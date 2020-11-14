Holidays, grief and COVID-19

If you’ve always sent Christmas cards, maybe this year you don’t. Whatever you choose to do, it’s okay. There are no ‘how to’ books on grief. You do it the way you need to.

What you shouldn’t do is travel the journey of grief alone.

Many people feel that if they stay busy, they will be okay. Not true. All this does is delay facing the loss and beginning the process of grieving.

So many times, I hear people who are grieving tell me they don’t want to burden their family, or they don’t want them to be sad. They tell me they need to be strong for everyone else.

These are myths that we often use to try and avoid the task of grief. Those within the family are grieving too, just like you, they are sad from the loss. When you feel you need to be strong, not to cry or express your feelings it sends the message that they can’t either.

The one you all love is gone. But the memories aren’t. Mention their name, remember the things they said, the things they did. Yes, there will be tears, and that’s okay. There will also be smiles, laughter and joy in remembering that special person.

You will discover some things about yourself during these holidays.