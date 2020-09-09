In times of COVID, churches join forces in county

“He said it was one of the most comprehensive and safe plans they have ever seen. It means a lot to have the endorsement from our insurance company,” DeMarco said. “Some were nervous to come back, but we’ve had many elderly who have come to our 9 a.m. service, and they said they felt perfectly safe. More are coming each week.”

Grand opening plans

River Ridge initially hoped to host its grand opening on Sept. 20, for national back-to-church campaign called “Better Together.” However, due to the continued uncertainty, it’s postponing the celebration until the end of the year after the remodeling efforts are completed.

One of the great benefits of the move is not having to move music, instruments and AV supplies week after week.

“Pastor Kerry has more time to minister and talk with people before, between and after services, because he is not having to help move things around,” DeMarco said “While our coffee time is on hold until it’s safe, our new church has a kitchen, which makes it easier to hold our coffee and doughnut fellowship before services.”

Bauman said his congregation has been made to feel welcome by members of Spring Grove Bible Fellowship Church.