Journey Church and the Food of Faith

At a time when many businesses remained closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Disaster Response Team from Journey Church is making sure the hungry have food to eat.
While the team formed to assist individuals and families during times of natural and other unforeseen disaster, the novel coronavirus brought them together to assist those struggling to put food on their tables.
On March 29 and April 5, the DRT hosted a drive-up giveaway thanks to a large donation from Gordon Foods.
“Larry Erickson, the sales director at Gordon Food Service called Pastor Bob Griffith on Thursday, March 26, at our church and told him they had a lot of food that was going to expire due to restaurants not coming to pick up their orders,” explained Jeff Berard, Director of the DRT. “We didn’t have a lot of time and the clock was ticking due to so much perishable food.”
Normally, Erickson sends Gordon’s excess to the local food pantries in the County, but this was an extraordinary amount of food, equaling two semi-trucks full. The next day Berard and Erickson discussed setting up a distribution point and what would be needed for dividing up large pallets of produce for individual distribution.
“We had 20-pound boxes of lemons, 5-pound boxes of lettuce, broccoli and other food and needed to re-package it for families,” said Berard. “We sorted all Saturday and got prepped on Sunday morning for distribution. We got personal protective equipment for everyone on our team and hand sanitizer to keep everyone safe and then I got another text the night before from Larry that he found another truckload at midnight, so we sorted that too on Sunday morning.”
It took about 100 volunteers from Journey, the Shalom Center, Salvation Army, the Sheriff’s Department and Burlington’s Love, Inc. to divide and distribute the food which was gone by 2 p.m.
The entire event was startling for Berard as they had not had time to advertise to the community, aside from a Facebook post.
“We basically had 36 hours to prep this whole thing and we had to do it all quickly, so we didn’t waste any of the food,” he explained. “We planned on starting our distribution at 10 a.m. but cars were lined up at 7:30, so we quickly realized we couldn’t have cars spilling out on Highway 50, so we started at 9 a.m. and by 2 p.m. we had served 500 cars. “
Berard was impressed at how quickly volunteers stepped up to help make the distribution happen and estimated they impacted 1750 individuals the first day. Unfortunately, they ran out of food before the hours of distribution ended and had to turn away 30-40 individuals but referred them to local food pantries that were open that day.
Berard and many of the volunteers were moved to tears when hearing some of the heart wrenching stories of those driving up to receive food. In addition to food distribution, Pastor Dan Remus and his wife, Lexi offered to pray with recipients.
“We were not just throwing food at people, we knew they had other issues and we heard so many gut-wrenching stories of cancer, unemployment, no gas in their cars, no food on their tables,” said Berard. “There were many tears that day and many prayers.”
Recipients were profoundly grateful for the food, prayers, and the compassion of the volunteers. Berard explained that some were outwardly grateful, some more reserved and others were embarrassed to be on the receiving end.
“Some didn’t want anyone to know they were there and kept their heads down and had a hard time looking at anyone,” he said. “A group of people came by themselves and had a lot of pride, but it gets to the point where you have to get food for your family and that brings you to another level.”
The DRT hosted a second food distribution on April 5 and provided food for more than 1000 families and impacted 3000 individuals. To date, the church distributed more than 80,000 pounds of food to over 1700 families representing over 5000 individuals. The team is hoping to schedule additional food distribution events in the general area and are determining the best location to fulfill the greatest need. The public is asked to check Journey Church Facebook page periodically for updates.
Berard credits the many volunteers who helped make the food distribution successful and is grateful to Gordon Food Service for providing the donations.
“We could not do any of this without these wonderful volunteers,” he said. “These are all world class folks and the reason it all went off without a hitch is due to the quality of these people, their dedication and the love they share with others. I just can’t say enough about their strong faith. God has and is leading everything. We are just being the hands and feet of Jesus. We are not trying to make things happen, but we have been gifted this food and we knew God had a plan for it as we could not have made a plan like this on our own. We just made a couple of calls and it all came together. It was not me; no one is a genius mastermind except the genius mastermind himself.”
