Journey Church and the Food of Faith

Recipients were profoundly grateful for the food, prayers, and the compassion of the volunteers. Berard explained that some were outwardly grateful, some more reserved and others were embarrassed to be on the receiving end.

“Some didn’t want anyone to know they were there and kept their heads down and had a hard time looking at anyone,” he said. “A group of people came by themselves and had a lot of pride, but it gets to the point where you have to get food for your family and that brings you to another level.”

The DRT hosted a second food distribution on April 5 and provided food for more than 1000 families and impacted 3000 individuals. To date, the church distributed more than 80,000 pounds of food to over 1700 families representing over 5000 individuals. The team is hoping to schedule additional food distribution events in the general area and are determining the best location to fulfill the greatest need. The public is asked to check Journey Church Facebook page periodically for updates.

Berard credits the many volunteers who helped make the food distribution successful and is grateful to Gordon Food Service for providing the donations.