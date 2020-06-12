Journey Church continues to grow its food distribution ministry

For a while, DRT volunteers were unsure whether they would be able to continue bringing needed food to the financially devastated community as the food supply for area food pantries was limited due to the pandemic. However, since partnering with several programs through the government’s Hunger Task Force, Knight said they are now able to provide milk, cheese, frozen meats and other proteins.

“The Farm to Table program is bringing us a semi-truck load of those food items for the next several weeks, which is great since it allows us to bring needed products to the community,” he said. “This is a direct result from the DRT merging with other ministries, such as the Mobile Food Pantry.”

Box trucks, forklifts and warehouse partner

With two box trucks available for transporting food, one of which is refrigerated, the DRT has partnered with Cold Storage Warehouse in Pleasant Prairie, www.csw-wi.com, which has donated the use of its larger walk-in freezers and refrigerators to store the food until summer distribution dates.