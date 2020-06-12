Journey Church continues to grow its food distribution ministry

They’re feeding the community’s hungry, in more ways than one.
Just over a year ago, Journey Church formed the Disaster Response Team to support, connect and provide resources and volunteers to help those dealing with floods, fires and other times of need.
The non-profit, faith-based organization trained teams of volunteers who are prepared to serve the community and restore lives impacted by disaster.
In recent months, the DRT — through website www.journeydrt.com— began increasing its assistance to the community by providng food to those financially impacted by the COVID-19 virus with distributions at Journey Church and various locations throughout the City.
Merge with other ministries, efforts
With the need so high, the DRT recently merged with the Mobile Food Pantry and Compassion Ministry to form a larger outreach, according to Raymond Knight, team leader.
They have also partnered with USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program (via Gourmet Gorilla in Chicago, as part of Coronavirus Food Assistance Program), and the Hunger Task Force, who have joined forces with Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture and Feeding America.
“We have also been working hard to obtain food from the Wisconsin Dairy Recovery Program. (Partnering with these organizations) gives us an opportunity to host larger food events, have more food delivery opportunities and be more mobile,” said Knight. “We are also building relationships with certain grade and middle schools as there is a food desert there. We are scheduling smaller events to bring food to them as a drive-up type distribution.”
For a while, DRT volunteers were unsure whether they would be able to continue bringing needed food to the financially devastated community as the food supply for area food pantries was limited due to the pandemic. However, since partnering with several programs through the government’s Hunger Task Force, Knight said they are now able to provide milk, cheese, frozen meats and other proteins.
“The Farm to Table program is bringing us a semi-truck load of those food items for the next several weeks, which is great since it allows us to bring needed products to the community,” he said. “This is a direct result from the DRT merging with other ministries, such as the Mobile Food Pantry.”
Box trucks, forklifts and warehouse partner
With two box trucks available for transporting food, one of which is refrigerated, the DRT has partnered with Cold Storage Warehouse in Pleasant Prairie, www.csw-wi.com, which has donated the use of its larger walk-in freezers and refrigerators to store the food until summer distribution dates.
“We have forklift trucks to pull the food we need for specific events and bring the items back to Journey in the box trucks where we stage and prepack the food ahead of time,” said Knight. “We take 100 pre-packaged boxes of food and to the schools for a couple of hours. We send out emails and flyers ahead of time, so people know when to show up.”
Currently, the DRT has coordinated with Roosevelt, Grewenow,Wilson, McKinley, Wilson and Brass schools and are waiting to hear back from EBSOLA about setting up food distribution dates.
“We had an event at Journey on June 6 for guests from the monthly food pantry that has been on hold during COVID,” said Knight. “Also, last Saturday, we held our first remote/mobile drive-up event at Wilson Elementary School where we served 96 cars representing 103 families and 423 lives.
“We also had teachers from the school volunteer and serve alongside us. We are truly trying to partner with the schools and the community, and they have all been very receptive, which has been wonderful. We may schedule a second event at some schools.”
In addition to the various distributions, the DRT also implemented a food delivery program three days a week similar to a Meals on Wheels type of ministry where volunteers drive up and deliver a box of food at the front door for families needing that type of support.
“We do this Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and even deliver to COVID patients, using protective personal equipment, of course and a very strict safety delivery protocol,” said Knight. If anyone in the community needs help, wants more information or would like volunteer their time, they are welcome to sign up at our website www.journeydrt.com.”
