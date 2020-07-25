Kenosha area churches detail responses to COVID-19 case surge, financial pressures

“We started recording our services and putting them online within two weeks of the temporary shutdown,” said DeMarco. “In addition, we instituted a number of initiatives to keep the congregation updated and encouraged. These included a weekly phone call and video from our senior pastor, online activities for our children, and personal phone calls to touch base with our congregants.”

“Throughout this time frame, we heard often about our congregation’s enthusiasm to meet together for worship. Still, we closely monitored the recommendations and guidelines from the CDC and the governors of both Wisconsin and Illinois. While waiting for the okay to meet again in person, we were making plans to resume live services and keep our congregation safe by creating an environment that minimizes the risk of spreading the coronavirus,” explained Bauman. “Our plan includes disinfecting the bathrooms and public areas before and after each service as well as observing social distancing during our worship time. As an added precaution we have a plastic barrier separating any members of the worship team who are not able to wear masks while leading the congregation.