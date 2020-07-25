Kenosha area churches detail responses to COVID-19 case surge, financial pressures

The most recent surge in coronavirus cases has pushed faith and finances to the limit and forced at least one Kenosha church, which has been holding limited Sunday services, to again halt any in-person worship.
This past Tuesday, the state reported 1117 new cases of COVI-19. Closer to home, Kenosha County reported 59 new cases and the deaths of two men, ages 67 and 65.
Prior to the recent spike, Wesley United Methodist Church in Kenosha had resumed in-person services. After a new recommendation by the Wisconsin Council of Churches, it has returned to virtual services with hopes to warding off the virus.
“We were doing well on coming back,” said Rev. Grace Cajiuat, pastor at Wesley. “(We were) offering in-person gathering while continuing to offer recorded worship and drive-through communion on the first Sunday of the month.”
Attendance at the in-person services was growing to a point where Cajiuat was concerned as to whether there would be adequate social distance between household units to quell the spread of the disease. Fortunately, they had enough space. After seeing the spike in cases, she spoke with other church leaders — Renee Brown, the church Administrative Assistance and Elaine Rust, Chair of the Church Council — and decided to comply with the Wisconsin Council of Churches recommendation.
“It was a tough call, but I didn’t want to be responsible for anybody at Wesley for getting it because they went to church,” she said. “We’re going to operate on Phase 1 (no in-person) standards until the numbers go down and conditions merit moving to Phase 2 again.”
Some members are upset with the closure, saying it is a mistake to close and others were supportive after learning of the recent spike in cases.
Financially, the church likely would have struggled had it not been for the PPP (Payroll Protection Program) loan which helped with salaries and funds to do much-needed major repairs in the parking lot.
“So far, we have been doing OK financially, because of the loan, but it’s too early to tell if we’re going to make it through,” said Cajiuat. “People have continued to donate food to the Food Pantry, so Renee and I have dropped off food to Shalom Center regularly. Kathy Mulroy, our church liaison to Curtis Strange Elementary School, is connecting with Diana Trammell, the school’s guidance counselor, for any need the children may have.”
Cajiuat said they are still planning for a church rummage sale the last two Saturdays of September. Working around social distancing practices, volunteers are organizing sale items in the church’s lower level.
First United Methodist
First United Methodist Church has not returned to in-person services and are continuing with Zoom meetings, classes and virtual services. Once they return to in-building worship, the format will change, according to Rev. Susan Patterson-Sumwalt, pastor of FUMC.
“We will move from prerecorded to live-streaming for worship,” she said. “People are eager to see one another. However, in a loose survey, 9 out of 10 people said they are not ready to come back to in-person worship with the COVID-19 numbers surging.”
Surprisingly, donations for the twice-monthly community food and hygiene drive have increased the past couple of months in number of donors and items donated. Donations go to Grace Welcome Center and the Salvation Army.
To keep members connected, FUMC are having some outdoor socially distanced events such as a prayer rock painting afternoon and are planning a drive-in movie night for August. Church staff members have returned on a limited basis.
“I have had five deaths and funerals in the last five weeks,” said Patterson-Sumwalt. “None of them are COVID-19 related. I believe the pandemic is taking its toll.”
Financially, FUMC is holding on with a strong pledge donor base. The congregation also received some PPP funds, which is carrying them through these months coupled with some reduced operational costs.
“The income disparity from previous years is the non-pledged income and other revenue streams that we are not receiving,” said Patterson-Sumwalt. “We did implement online giving shortly after going to virtual worship which has been successful and helpful.”
Once COVD-19 cases decline, FUMC will re-evaluate when to begin inbuilding worship and classes. They have plans to return to a hybrid of inbuilding and virtual ministry.
Messiah Lutheran Church
At Messiah Lutheran Church, some members are uncomfortable returning during the pandemic and others have returned without hesitation, explained Rev. James Roemke, pastor.
“Sunday Divine Services are live-streamed on Facebook and sermons continue to be accessible via our YouTube channel,” he said, adding, “Financially, we are doing very well.”
St. Anne Catholic Church in Pleasant Prairie continues to follow the guidelines of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee by holding in-person Masses and adhering to social distancing guidelines. They also post Fr. Robert Weighner’s homilies on the parish Facebook page.
St. Mathew’s Episcopal
St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church continues to follow the guidelines of their diocese as well as the COVID numbers in Kenosha County to determine when to resume in-person services. According to Fr. Matthew Buterbaugh, pastor, they will continue virtually until safe to resume without interruption.
“There was a concern brought up early on, whether we might open and reclose. Currently, we have a parish task force in place to come up with a plan for reopening at the point the diocese gives us the green light,” he said. ‘In the meantime, we are continuing to offer seven online services a week, and continuing to check in with parishioners through phone, email, social media and video-conferencing platforms.”
Buterbaugh is grateful they are doing OK financially, thanks to parishioners continuing with their pledges.
River Ridge Church
When Rev. Kerry Bauman, senior pastor of River Ridge Church and Rick DeMarco, Pastor of Administration, were notified they would have to cease meeting at Wilmot High School due to COVID-19, they immediately formed a plan to remain connected to their congregation and meet their spiritual growth needs.
“We started recording our services and putting them online within two weeks of the temporary shutdown,” said DeMarco. “In addition, we instituted a number of initiatives to keep the congregation updated and encouraged. These included a weekly phone call and video from our senior pastor, online activities for our children, and personal phone calls to touch base with our congregants.”
Financially, River Ridge is doing well, while there’s a 9 percent reduction in giving, there is a 12 percent reduction in operational costs and spending.
“Throughout this time frame, we heard often about our congregation’s enthusiasm to meet together for worship. Still, we closely monitored the recommendations and guidelines from the CDC and the governors of both Wisconsin and Illinois. While waiting for the okay to meet again in person, we were making plans to resume live services and keep our congregation safe by creating an environment that minimizes the risk of spreading the coronavirus,” explained Bauman. “Our plan includes disinfecting the bathrooms and public areas before and after each service as well as observing social distancing during our worship time. As an added precaution we have a plastic barrier separating any members of the worship team who are not able to wear masks while leading the congregation.
Preparing to merge
Changes are in store for River Ridge as they are merging with another congregation to form the River Ridge Church/Spring Grove Campus, 7664 Wilmot Rd, Spring Grove, IL. This union will provide a permanent home for worship as well as more than six acres for future ministry opportunities.
“Beginning tomorrow, July 26th, we will resume worshipping together at our new location. During our 9:00 am worship service, congregants are required to wear masks. At our 11:00 AM service, masks are recommended but not required,” said Bauman. “We have asked our church family to register online at www.riverridge.online because of limited seating. For those who are not yet ready to join us in person, we will continue to record the service and post it for viewing by 6pm on Sunday evening. We are grateful to God for his continued blessing and look forward to many more years of ministry to the body of Christ and to our surrounding communities.”
