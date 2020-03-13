Kenosha Bible Church begins bluegrass jam night

The open jam invites those in the community to join in with their instruments, voices or just to sit and listen. Puder said he did some research and will be following a similar pattern as the one he participated in while in Virginia.

“One person in the circle will offer a song and lead and then the next person in the circle will lead in another song as we go through the circle,” he explained. “If someone doesn’t want to lead, they can pass to the next person. I already have songs picked out that we will go through as well as lyrics and the chords to go above the lyrics. They will be on a screen so all that attendees need to do is look at the screen to play or sing along.”

In the future, Puder hopes to host a hosted jam where guests can offer their own songs as part of the mix. Until they are more established, Puder plans to have a song list to keep some structure to the evening.

“A jam is the interaction between you and other musicians and if someone wants to listen, that’s fine, but it is not meant to be a performance,” he said, adding, “My goal for this is playing, singing and doing what we love and honoring the Lord.”

