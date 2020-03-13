Kenosha Bible Church begins bluegrass jam night

There’s a new jam for slow Friday nights.
Kevin Puder is creating a space for musicians who are new to bluegrass and will be gathering with like-minded musicians every fourth Friday night at Kenosha Bible Church.
The idea to meld the soul thumping, improvisational music from Appalachia with city folk from Kenosha crescendoed several years ago after Puder and his wife, Susan, were deciding on a place to vacation.
“We had watched a remake of the movie ‘Lassie’ and the story was about a family in Baltimore that wanted to move from the city to rural Virginia and did just that,” he explained. “The place they moved to was in a beautiful countryside. After the movie, we looked up where it was and it was in Tasley County Virginia in the Cove.
“While investigating the area, we stumbled across Addington, Va., and it looked right up our alley. It was a small town with all kinds of recreational things to do. They had a dozen bed and breakfasts, restaurants, cafes and biking trails, so we went there on vacation.”
One of the types of entertainment offered in the small, Mayberry-esque town was a Saturday night bluegrass jam at a local music store.
Puder and Susan wandered into the back room of the tiny store adorned with rows of banjos, mandolins, guitars, fiddles, string bass, harmonicas, washburns and dobros (resonator guitars) along its walls.
“I knew about bluegrass but not about jams and all,” he said. “People were gathered in a circle and I thought it was so cool that this was part of their culture. I later found out that the jam was the most popular venue where bluegrass music is played besides concerts. I didn’t know that there were other forms like that. I know kids would get together and form a rock band but did not think it this was something adults did.”
Still a young art form
As traditional styles of music go, bluegrass is a baby.
The first tones sounded over the radios in mountain kitchens and parlors around 1939, as Bill Monroe and his band The Bluegrass Boys introduced audiences to their innovative approach to string band music.
Bluegrass is structured like jazz with standards, so the idea of the jam is to introduce musicians to the concept that they can travel anywhere and be able to jump into a jam session and play the same songs with musicians they’ve not met before.
Like jazz, bluegrass musicians take “breaks,” which means taking turns playing the instrumental lead, a departure from the unison approach of much old-time string ensembles. And those instrumental breaks are often highly improvisational.
While improvisation in old-time music is subtle, bluegrass makes greater flights of fancy, an approach often compared to the creative spirit of jazz.
Bring it to Kenosha
Puder participated in a couple of the jams and thought it would be a great idea to bring bluegrass music to Kenosha, especially gospel bluegrass at Kenosha Bible Church, where he is a longtime member.
The process of finding like-minded musicians took a couple of years, but he now has a group of four regular musicians that will be joining him: Bruce Henne on guitar, harmonica and vocals; Rod Stare on bass, guitar and vocals; Susan Schmitt on guitar and vocals; and Ron Hale on vocals. Puder plays guitar, banjo, resonator and also sings. All the members are part of the KBC worship ministry.
The fourth Friday bluegrass jams are open to the public and is an opportunity to listen to great music and honor the Lord.
“Our evening will consist of sacred music done in bluegrass style and we will have a short time of corporate prayer to pray for the community, the church and big prayers for our leaders, etc.,” said Puder. “We will also have some scripture readings sprinkled in around the songs here and there and offer light refreshments.
“We will also give people the chance, if they don’t know the Lord to give their heart to the Lord, but that is optional. We will gather for about 90 minutes from 7 to 8:30 each fourth Friday night.”
Open community jam
The open jam invites those in the community to join in with their instruments, voices or just to sit and listen. Puder said he did some research and will be following a similar pattern as the one he participated in while in Virginia.
“One person in the circle will offer a song and lead and then the next person in the circle will lead in another song as we go through the circle,” he explained. “If someone doesn’t want to lead, they can pass to the next person. I already have songs picked out that we will go through as well as lyrics and the chords to go above the lyrics. They will be on a screen so all that attendees need to do is look at the screen to play or sing along.”
In the future, Puder hopes to host a hosted jam where guests can offer their own songs as part of the mix. Until they are more established, Puder plans to have a song list to keep some structure to the evening.
“A jam is the interaction between you and other musicians and if someone wants to listen, that’s fine, but it is not meant to be a performance,” he said, adding, “My goal for this is playing, singing and doing what we love and honoring the Lord.”