Kenosha Human Development Services: Take a chance on love by providing foster care

Once a child is placed, each foster family is assigned to a foster care consultant who meets with the family at least twice per week to see how the child is doing and how the family is working through any issues. Initially, the consultant will meet more than the required twice per week to ensure the child adjusts to their new home.

The consultant will also have phone contact and are available twenty-four hours per day to the foster family. They work as a team to make sure the relationship between foster parents and child is always progressing, growing and positive.

The families in the KHDS Specialized Foster Care Program will tell you that it is the most gratifying thing they have done in their lives. There are children in Kenosha who need caring foster parents. If you’ve ever thought about opening your heart to one of these kids, why not take some time to get more information.

This might be the time for you to take a chance on love! For information on Specialized Foster Care, call Lisa Retzlaff at 262-764 8582 or Katie Myer at 262-764- 8555.

Mary Lindqvist is director with Kenosha Human Development Services, a local nonprofit agency that seeks to ensure that all people — especially those with the fewest resources — have access to the opportunities and support they need to succeed in life.

