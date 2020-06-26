Kenosha Korean United Methodist pastor to retire after Sunday service

“This was before his own congregation gathered and was about 20 miles away, one way,” she said, adding. “Also, every morning, except Sundays, the congregation had prayer together in the early hours of the morning.”

Bell said she would miss working side-by-side with Kwak, sitting with him at clergy meetings, conferences and other events.

“He was the one who made sure our reservations were made for the HOPE picnic. He made sure the bulletins were correctly translated for joint worship service and it was Pastor Kwak who kept excellent records of whose turn it was to do which portion of responsibility,” she said. “He was there every year to help decorate the sanctuary for Christmas and to help with the all-church work day, the soup kitchen and other joint ministries. He was willing to lead in Interfaith services, even when language was more difficult for him, in order to present a more full representation of God’s people.”

Baked a special gift

Long-time Immanuel member, Grace Faulkner, looked forward to bringing Kwak a loaf of her homemade banana bread each Sunday morning and praying with him.