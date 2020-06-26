Kenosha Korean United Methodist pastor to retire after Sunday service

Last Sunday afternoon, after Zoom services, congregants drove to the home of Rev. Han du Kwak and his wife, Meong Hee, to bid a fond farewell to the couple who have served Kenosha Korean United Methodist Church for the past 17 years.
The couple will be moving to Texas to be near family.
Ordinarily, the congregation would have held a large retirement party, but due to the coronavirus, members celebrated Kwak’s milestone with a drive-by — honking their horns, yelling “Happy Retirement,” blowing bubbles, whistles and other noisemakers; waving signs and streamers in thanksgiving for the couple’s years of service to the community.
Kenosha Korean is one of three congregations that meets in the building of Immanuel United Methodist Church. The Hispanic church, Principe de Paz also shares space with the two congregations. When the three congregations combine services or events, they do so under the name of HOPE church, and normally worship together three times a year: World Communion Sunday, an outdoor picnic service and Easter.
According to Nancy Christiansen, Immanuel Worship chairperson, Leader of the Immanuel Folk Ensemble & Choir and J.A.M (Joyful About Music), they planned to celebrate Kwak’s retirement at the annual HOPE worship and picnic at Petrifying Springs Park. However, the event was canceled this year due to COVID-19.
“We were saddened that we couldn’t meet on June 17, because of the virus, as it would have been a festive retirement gathering, a time we could have all said goodbye,” she said.
Members instead organized the Drive-by Retirement Parade. The Kwaks stood outside their home, smiling and waving as their congregants passed by with their decorated cars.
Born in Korea
The 70-year-old Kwak was born in Seoul, Korea, in 1949 and ordained a pastor in 1972. He studied at Mokwon University, Yonsei University Methodist Seminary and Emory Candler Theological School in Atlanta, Ga.
Since he was a child, he felt called to be a pastor, something he attributes to his mother’s fervent prayers.
“She prayed daily for me to go into ministry and also, my uncle, who was a pastor, was a great influence on me and guided me throughout my career,” said Kwak. “I knew this was my purpose and felt peace when I allowed the Holy Spirit to take full control of my life and I saw the transformation of my church members.”
One of Kwak’s favorite memories of serving at The Korean Church was participating in the International Food Festival each year.
“I liked sharing our culture with food, song, dance and taekwondo demonstrations,” he said. “I also have fond memories of the time we spent together with the Korean, English and Spanish speaking congregations.”
Will missing friendships
Kwak said the hardest part of leaving is that he will miss all of the people he grew to love over the past 17 years.
“Members of the congregation, peers and friends always made me, and my wife feel loved and supported,” he said.
Christiansen said she will miss his leadership and example and recalls the many mornings after prayer time, she would see Kwak walking around the church grounds picking up litter.
“You could see him on our outdoor cleaning day donning a sun protective hat and working a hoe to beautify the plants in the church yard,” she said. “I’ve also seen him with an apron and a broom cleaning up after the soup kitchen on Mondays. Because of his example, friendships have formed.”
Don Christiansen agreed, adding Kwak was always welcoming and caring.
“When we attended special Korean events, such as concerts, recitals and Korean church potlucks, he treated us like guests of honor,” he said. “He not only preaches the gospel, he lives it.”
Did much for community
Recently retired Immanuel pastor Rev. Bonnie Bell said one of Kwak’s many unique attributes was a mission he began several years ago where he would drive to Seven Mile Fair and offer cookies and coffee, as well as a short message and prayer to those who did not have a church to attend.
“This was before his own congregation gathered and was about 20 miles away, one way,” she said, adding. “Also, every morning, except Sundays, the congregation had prayer together in the early hours of the morning.”
Bell said she would miss working side-by-side with Kwak, sitting with him at clergy meetings, conferences and other events.
“He was the one who made sure our reservations were made for the HOPE picnic. He made sure the bulletins were correctly translated for joint worship service and it was Pastor Kwak who kept excellent records of whose turn it was to do which portion of responsibility,” she said. “He was there every year to help decorate the sanctuary for Christmas and to help with the all-church work day, the soup kitchen and other joint ministries. He was willing to lead in Interfaith services, even when language was more difficult for him, in order to present a more full representation of God’s people.”
Baked a special gift
Long-time Immanuel member, Grace Faulkner, looked forward to bringing Kwak a loaf of her homemade banana bread each Sunday morning and praying with him.
“I will miss him. He and Mrs. Kwak liked my banana nut bread and were happy I brought it every week,” she said. “Mrs. Kwak was usually busy in the choir, so I would go to his office, give him the bread and he would give me a hug and pray for me and my family.”
When the in-person church services stopped due to COVID, Faulkner, 87, would drive to the Kwak’s home each week where she would present the couple with her banana bread.
“He was always a pleasant and very heartwarming and sincere man. I stopped at their home on the day of the Drive-by and gave them their last loaf of bread,” she said. “Mrs. Kwak surprised me with a beautiful broach—that was so very kind of them to remember me.”
Family in Dallas
Kwak and Meong Hee have two sons; Sung in Atlanta and Kee in Dallas. They also have four grandchildren; Matthew 7, Stella 5, Audrey 4 and Tessa, 3.
“I am looking forward to spending more time with my family in Dallas, especially my grandchildren who make me feel old but help keep me young,” he said. “I will also enjoy the warmer weather and use my CPE license for clinical pastoral education to volunteer at local hospices.”
Kwak will offer a final worship service for his congregation through Zoom on Sunday.
