Kenosha native to be ordained at St. Mary Lutheran Church

“He was like the Pied Piper with the kids,” she said. “The kids as well as the staff loved having John around. He was so much fun, made people feel right at home and was so talented musically. But he was feeling called to ministry. We had many long discussions about his call, which by that time was evident that he needed to be a pastor.”

Entered seminary

It was no surprise to Aasen when in 2015, Anderson entered Luther Seminary with plans of becoming a pastor.

The 37-year-old was to be ordained on Thursday, but the event was postponed. It will now take place on Sunday, Sept. 13, at St. Mary’s Lutheran Church.

“John has a heart for ministry and sharing the Gospel with all ages. His heart and love for others is so evident in whatever he does,” said Aasen. “John is a gifted preacher, engaging and real and not afraid to confront the tough situations that arise in life. A gift not just to the church where he will be a pastor, but also the community and the larger Church.”

After being laid off as a music teacher in 2011, Anderson took a position at St. Mary’s as the youth minister. He was encouraged by his former pastor, Rev. David Rabin, to consider seeking pastoral ministry and attending seminary.