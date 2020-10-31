Kenosha woman receives Perry Saito Award

Huff has assisted in Tennessee, New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina, Illinois, Kentucky and around Wisconsin. She also helps with projects around the church as well as serving on various committees.

With a heart for others, Huff said most of the social issues, such as poverty, homelessness, mental illness, addictions, poor healthcare and devastation from natural disasters seem to affect some groups over others.

“Bias related to race and sexual orientation, physical appearance, developmental delay, age make everything worse,” she said. “In Matthew 25, Jesus says that the last judgment will be like separating the people who helped others by giving a drink of water to the thirsty, food to the hungry, clothing to the naked, from those who didn’t help. He said, ‘as you did these things for the least of these brothers of mine, you did it to me.’ I’m not afraid of judgment because I believe in salvation by faith, but I am happier and able to have peace in my heart when I do what I can to alleviate the suffering of others.”

Battling homelessness

Issues of homelessness is heartbreaking for Huff as she said it is demeaning and cruel to see individuals living outside, especially in the frigid weather.