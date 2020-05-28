Knights of Columbus keeps active during pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Knights of Columbus District 67 consists of four councils within the city limits and one for west of I-94.

The district deputy is Sir Knight Rich Mich of Council 16022 Divine Mercy-St.Anne.

All the councils have been hosting their meetings online during this pandemic.

Over the past three months we have given $500 to Care-Net for Mother's Day gifts for their clients, and we have assisted a local woman by buying a car and another helping to pay for a prosthetic leg.

The Knights also have been working to make sure all the Catholic parishes in town have a American Flag and light Flagpole on their campuses.