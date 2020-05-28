Knights of Columbus keeps active during pandemic

The Knights of Columbus District 67 consists of four councils within the city limits and one for west of I-94.
The district deputy is Sir Knight Rich Mich of Council 16022 Divine Mercy-St.Anne.
All the councils have been hosting their meetings online during this pandemic.
Over the past three months we have given $500 to Care-Net for Mother's Day gifts for their clients, and we have assisted a local woman by buying a car and another helping to pay for a prosthetic leg.
The Knights also have been working to make sure all the Catholic parishes in town have a American Flag and light Flagpole on their campuses.
We are in the initial planning stages of locating a monument to the unborn at All Saints Cemetery. This will be a yearlong project. We will start to collect donations for the Intellectual Challenge by passing out Tootsie Rolls at local retail stores and parishes over the next few weeks. The proceeds will help the Kenosha Achievement Center and other centers that help the Intellectual Challenge.
If you are a Catholic adult 18 years or older and are looking to help the needy and less fortunate, consider joining us. There is a statewide membership incentive for all councils over the next five weeks.
For each new Knights of Columbus member, the state will donate $100 to the council that he joins to be given to a local food pantry So let's help our food pantries stock their shelves during this time of high unemployment and join the Knights. So please contact one of the local councils for more information.
The councils and their leaders are as follows:
- Kenosha Council 973 St.: John Neumann, Grand Knight Dave Cates, davecates2@Gmail.com;
- Wilmot Council 8108 Fr.: Maximillian Kolbe, Grand Knight Blayne Kirsch, blayne_kirsch@icloud.com;
- Council 14362 St. Mary's: Grand Knight Paul Schlereth, schlereth@sbcglobal.net;
- Council 16022 Divine Mercy-St. Anne: Grand Knight Rich Mich shercookr@yahoo.com;
- St.Peter's Council 16765 St. Stanislaus Papczynski: Grand Knight Jerry Koehler,jerrykoehlera@gmail.com.
Please contact any of the Grand Knights to join or for further information or go to kofc.org/join us for more info.
