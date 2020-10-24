'Leave No Neighbor Behind' concert to benefit Downtown Kenosha

A benefit concert at St. Anne Catholic Church will collect donations for rebuilding efforts for the city in the aftermath of the August riots.
It has been set for Saturday, Nov. 7.
The concert, titled, “Leave No Neighbor Behind,” is the brainchild of Richard Mich, Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus, St. Anne Divine Mercy Council 16022. He wanted to find a way the parish and fraternal organization could help with the Downtown Kenosha rebuilding efforts.
“The concert should last about two hours and will be held in the St. Anne Sanctuary with seating both inside and outside in the gathering area with all the doors open,” he said.
Mich said he came up with the idea after learning that St. Anne parishioner and singer/songwriter, Anna Nuzzo, was coming out with her 6th CD.
“I thought it would be nice to have a premiere and take up a goodwill donation for Downtown Kenosha, Inc,” he explained. “The Knights of Columbus will also be offering free refreshments for those who come to the benefit concert.”
Plan comes together
According to Nuzzo, Mich approached her about the concert and asked for help, so she reached out to fellow musicians within the parish.
“Rich was excited my CD was coming out soon and asked if I could debut my songs live at the concert,” she said. “I loved the idea and felt this would be an amazing opportunity for our community to pray together, through song and fellowship.”
Following the approval of Father Robert Weighner, St. Anne pastor, the planning began for the free concert. Making it a benefit for the restoration of Downtown Kenosha brought new life and purpose to the initial idea.
“I think this concert has grown in scope much more now and will go a long way in raising spirits, offering hope and providing help for our community,” explained Nuzzo. “I will also be donating 15 percent of my CD sales. For those who cannot make it, it will be streamed live via St. Anne’s Facebook page. So people can still help by donating even if they are not (physically) present. And they will hear many great musicians from St. Anne’s and around the community.”
Songs of various Marian apparitions
Nuzzo plans to perform songs from her new album, entitled “PRAY FOR US, Virgin, Mother, Queen.” The pieces are old and new messages about various Marian apparitions. Marian apparitions are reported supernatural appearances by Mary, the mother of Jesus, or a series of related such appearances over a period of time.
“I will also share a little about the story of each apparition. So many of us have heard of the Apparitions of Fatima, Lourdes and Guadalupe. But there are so many more that are just as amazing and have important messages from Our Lady,” she explained. “I will sing some familiar songs like Our Lady of Knock, Lady of Fatima, Immaculate Mary (Lourdes Hymn), and Our Lady of Kibeho. But I also sing some of my new songs based on the prayers to Our Lady of those sites, such as Pray for Us Our Lady of Good Help, Mother with the Golden Heart, and Hope of the Hopeless.”
Other musicians participating in the concert will be Tom and Beth Kneesel, Michelle Metallo, David Rudd, Nancy Maio, Deanna Page Tritz, Daniel August, Tony Rivers and Lauren Noelle.
Performance by Yolé
Richard Sosa, St. Anne director of music and youth ministry, said he is looking forward to performing at the concert with his popular local band Yolé.
“I was approached by Rich Mich about putting on this benefit concert,” said Sosa. “I know Kenosha has been hit hard by recent events and so it was easy to take it to prayer and say ‘yes’ to being a part of this.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic’s recent state Safer at Home mandate, Sosa, Lauren Yorgensen, Jesse Gomez and Nicholas Mowry led numerous livestream worship events at St. Anne.
“They were seen by over 1,000 viewers and really seemed to lift up the community. We’re hoping this also has the same effect not just in spirit but financially as well,” he said. “ I’ll be bringing out my band Yolé and doing a short set of some of my original songs. It’s been a little while since I’ve played out so this should be pretty fun. I’m blessed to be around an abundance of talented, faithful musicians.”
