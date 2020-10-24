'Leave No Neighbor Behind' concert to benefit Downtown Kenosha

Following the approval of Father Robert Weighner, St. Anne pastor, the planning began for the free concert. Making it a benefit for the restoration of Downtown Kenosha brought new life and purpose to the initial idea.

“I think this concert has grown in scope much more now and will go a long way in raising spirits, offering hope and providing help for our community,” explained Nuzzo. “I will also be donating 15 percent of my CD sales. For those who cannot make it, it will be streamed live via St. Anne’s Facebook page. So people can still help by donating even if they are not (physically) present. And they will hear many great musicians from St. Anne’s and around the community.”

Songs of various Marian apparitions

Nuzzo plans to perform songs from her new album, entitled “PRAY FOR US, Virgin, Mother, Queen.” The pieces are old and new messages about various Marian apparitions. Marian apparitions are reported supernatural appearances by Mary, the mother of Jesus, or a series of related such appearances over a period of time.