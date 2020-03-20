Local houses of worship navigate COVID-19 closures using technology

“We are also active on Facebook right now, hosting midday meditations and posting other content,” he said. “Morning, evening and nighttime prayers are linked in an email and our community is also having the leadership call each member once a week. Our care team is trying to do the same and members have been asked to call 3-5 other people in the church weekly. To still engage those who are without technology, we are attempting to physically mail them items once per week in addition to phone conversations.”

Earlier in the week, Beebe canceled all in-person gatherings at the church and reminded members that social distancing does not mean social isolation. He requested that members join him in praying for the community and world each day.

Beebe reminded members of the song, This Little Light of Mine, a song based on Jesus declaring that we are the light of the world.

“So, people of Spirit Alive! let it shine! Let it shine! Let it shine! Even in the midst of our own anxiety, let it shine,” he said. “Even when we are asked to be physically distant from one another, let it shine! Your light, the light of Christ within you, will open others to light and fill our world with hope. Hope is contagious, and no powers of death can ever immunize us from that.”

