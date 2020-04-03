Local Jews, families to mark spring holiday from home

On Wednesday evening, Jews all over the world will begin celebrating Passover, the eight-day spring holiday that commemorates the Israelites’ exodus from slavery in Egypt.
At the center of the celebration is a Seder, a ceremonial meal rich with customs that takes place the first night or first two nights.
But this year’s Passover (Pesach in Hebrew) Seders will be unlike any other.
There won’t be any flying home to visit parents or walking down the street to visit the neighbors or having large tables set up in the dining room. Large gatherings of family and friends are discouraged due to the quarantining from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many synagogues traditionally host Seders for congregants, but they are now hosting them virtually using live streaming services, such as Zoom, Facetime and Facebook Live.
“When all this happened, I thought it would be just me and my husband and then it dawned on me that we can still get together and gather, just in a different way,” said Rabbi Dena Feingold from Beth Hillel Temple. “I have already offered our Shabbat Service live on Facebook last Friday night and we got 200 hits. People seemed to be enjoying and embracing, but there is no interaction there, but on Zoom you can.”
So far, 12 have signed up, but Feingold believes more names will be added to the list as the day grows closer. The Seder normally lasts 2½ to 3 hours and to prepare, Feingold will have the traditional foods such as bitter greens, matzoh, saltwater and the ingredients for the apple-nut-cinnamon mixture called harouset, matzoh ball soup, horseradish, boiled eggs and more.
“In preparing for a Seder, we take the book, the Haggadah and figure out what parts to use and some people give different parts to different people to lead and prepare ahead of time,” Feingold said. “Normally, I do it, but this year I am having our family do that for our family Seder, that will also be on Zoom.”
Hosted from home
Feingold will host her home Seder on Wednesday and the Temple Seder on Thursday, both through Zoom beginning at 6 p.m.
“I thought we would do most of the Seder before dinner, break for dinner and come back for more of the Seder after dinner,” she said. “And if individuals can’t get all of the proper Passover supplies, they can come up with a meal and make whatever they want. I won’t dictate the menu—I am glad they can at least participate symbolically.”
Some of the logistics are being worked out such as how to allow the virtual attendees to see the Haggadah since the physical books are at Beth Hillel, but thanks to technology, Feingold found a downloadable Haggadah in a flip book style that can be used.
“I spent some time on a call with a Zoom tech to learn how to show this on the screen so everyone can follow along,” she said. “When we begin, I will have all the things I need at a table, such as the plate with symbolic foods, the candle, wine decanter to refill the wine, matzoh, etc. I will call on the audience to read and discuss and I’ll have my guitar and we will sing songs. We will take a break for dinner and sit in front of the computer and chat.”
One of the traditional games for children where they play hide and seek to find a piece of matzoh in a napkin will be altered with a computer type game.
Grateful for the tech
Despite the inability to gather in person, Feingold is grateful for the technology that is bringing her community together. In addition, the Shabbat services online, she is also holding classes through Zoom.
“I have a feeling that this experience we are having will change how we do things and maybe if someone in a family can’t come to classes or Shabbat and wants to participate, why not have them there remotely,” she said. “At the temple, if we have a snow day, we can even do a Zoom Torah study.”
Middle-schooler brings Passover food to those sheltering place
Each Jewish child preparing for his or her Bar or Bat Mitzvah is required to do a service project that reflects an act of kindness.
For Lance Middle School student, Lucy Letven, who will have hers in October, she, with the help of her father, Todd, brought Passover food to the congregants who were not able to get out and purchase them on their own due to the shelter in place mandate.
According to Todd, many of the Beth Hillel members are older and can’t get out to purchase the food so he and Lucy, 12, put a list together of food items needed for Passover and asked if anyone would be interested.
“We had about 20 that responded, and they placed orders,” he said. “We drove to a couple of grocery stores in Illinois to find all of the items and then last Saturday, made our deliveries.”
Through the Beth Hillel Temple website, the members ordered the items needed, and Lucy put all of the items on a list, so they knew what to get as they were driving to various stores.
“A couple of the stores were out of items needed, so for some things, we had to substitute,” Lucy said. “It took us a few hours and then brought it all home and let it sit in the garage for a few days to make sure there was no virus on the packages. Then we sorted it, bagged it up and drove it to all of the homes. We called and told them when we were coming and left the bags on their porches or front doors.”
The deliveries took 6 hours, but the rewards for Todd and Lucy made it all worthwhile as they knew that without their help, most of them would not have the appropriate foods to celebrate Passover.
“It felt really good to do this because I was able to help those who would go without what they needed,” she said.
