Local Jews, families to mark spring holiday from home

“In preparing for a Seder, we take the book, the Haggadah and figure out what parts to use and some people give different parts to different people to lead and prepare ahead of time,” Feingold said. “Normally, I do it, but this year I am having our family do that for our family Seder, that will also be on Zoom.”

Hosted from home

Feingold will host her home Seder on Wednesday and the Temple Seder on Thursday, both through Zoom beginning at 6 p.m.

“I thought we would do most of the Seder before dinner, break for dinner and come back for more of the Seder after dinner,” she said. “And if individuals can’t get all of the proper Passover supplies, they can come up with a meal and make whatever they want. I won’t dictate the menu—I am glad they can at least participate symbolically.”

Some of the logistics are being worked out such as how to allow the virtual attendees to see the Haggadah since the physical books are at Beth Hillel, but thanks to technology, Feingold found a downloadable Haggadah in a flip book style that can be used.