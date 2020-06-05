Local pastors pray for healing in aftermath of George Floyd’s death

Address sysptemic racism

Rev. Grace Cajiuat, pastor of Wesley United Methodist Church said she is aching for the black community and finds it abominable that outsiders came to instigate looting thereby diluting the message of protest.

“The systemic racism has to be addressed and we each have a part in keeping the systemic racism going,” she said. “It’s time for each of us to know how we are complicit and also how we can build a just and equitable society.”

Last Sunday, as her congregation celebrated Pentecost, Cajiuat spoke of the gifts of the Holy Spirit and how those gifts make the reign of God possible by the one body, despite nationality, color, religion, age, gender or sexual orientation.

“The Spirit is in each one of us that make up the body of Christ,” she said. “The point is that we pool what God has given each one of us together to stand and fight for the dignity of all. For the privileged to advocate for the voiceless, the subject of hate, just because of the color of their skin. What do we need to shed to purify our hearts so that God can work through us, strengthen our resolve for justice and equity? What is God calling us to do? How are we hearing God?”

Struggle what to say