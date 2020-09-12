Local synagogues prepare to celebrate High Holy Days differently this year

“We decided to plan because we wanted to give people the chance to shofar in person—it is meaningful for them, but it is at the same time understandable for people to be nervous and want to stay home,” he said. “We will be doing this outdoors in a tent without the walls so there will be open circulation; masks will also be needed. We will have social distancing and are asking people to RSVP for proper spacing.”

Typically, the Chabad is open without a membership, no dues or no costs to join, but due to the pandemic, Wilschanski said that in this case, those who want to come should let them know in advance so they can prepare properly.

“It will be a shorter service and because it is an outdoor service, there will be no restrooms, so we ask that everyone plan accordingly,” he said. “We are a small congregation mix and the Chabad in general is a no judgement zone. We practice traditional Judaism and are open to every individual no matter what level of practice may be as each are connected and have their path to God.”

Wilschanski said that information on times and locations can be found on the Chabad website, including information for the RSVP. He added that the regulars are excited to gather again in person.