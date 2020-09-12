Local synagogues prepare to celebrate High Holy Days differently this year

Many synagogues around the country are altering their plans for hosting the High Holy Days this year, due to fears of increased cases of coronavirus.
The High Holy Days or High Holidays are a spiritual celebration of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. Rosh Hashanah begins on the evening of Friday, September 18th ending the 2-day celebration at sundown on Sunday, Sept. 20. For the Jewish calendar, night begins before day, thus the holiday or festival begins on the sunset of the previous day.
Rosh Hashanah celebrates the Jewish New Year and begins on the first day of the seventh month in the Jewish calendar. The Day of Remembrance or the Day of Blowing the Shofar are other names for this holiday. Yom Kippur and Rosh Hashanah are the two most important days of atonement that most practicing Jews will observe in the calendar year.
Yom Kippur is one of the most important, if not the most important, Jewish holiday of the year. Known as the Day of Atonement, Yom Kippur comes after the 10 Days of Awe, which is the period that begins with Rosh Hashanah and ends with Yom Kippur. During the Days of Awe, Jews reflect on the year that's passed and make amends for any wrongdoings they've committed.
Each year, the holiday falls on the 10th day of the Jewish month of Tishrei. This year, Yom Kippur begins at sundown on Sept. 27.
Going virtual to be safe
Locally, Beth Hillel Temple, a Reform Jewish Synagogue, decided virtual services via Zoom would be a safer choice for the religious holidays, rather than assembling as a group.
The choice to host the important religious ceremonies online was not an easy one to make, but there is a Jewish principle called Pikuach Nefesh, that states the preservation of human life overrides virtually any other religious rule.
“We have been doing online services since March and I have not been in the building since then either” explained Rabbi Dena Feingold, leader of Beth Hillel. “It has gotten to be pretty routine by now for me to do everything from my home computer. Of course, putting something on like High Holidays should be special, but how you make that happen online, is the issue.
"A special problem is our soloist or cantorial, Orit Perlman, comes from Israel each year and while she isn’t coming this year, she will be Zooming live even though it’s eight hours later for her—some of the service will be pre-recorded. We also hired Rabbi Sarah Rosenbaum Jones as a production assistant to assist Perlman and me with the online services. She will also be leading our Family Services.”
Sofar sounders on Zoom
Though Beth Hillel won’t be able to have the live group of 10 or so adults blowing the shofar for Rosh Hashanah from various corners of the synagogue — with the help of an editor, the shofar sounders will be represented together on Zoom.
“They do blow them like 27 times with different sounds, and we have a solo sounder for the first group and second group and only the last group will have nine sounds that will be done together,” said Feingold. “The other two will be live on Zoom and sound their shofars from their own homes. This is not something I could arrange myself. The nicest thing that has happened since covid has been the tremendous collaborative effort with rabbis and congregations and references of who to talk to.”
To make virtual holy days unique and memorable at Beth Hillel, Feingold gives credit to the Central Conference of American Rabbis, is the Reform Rabbinic leadership organization. The CCAR enriches and strengthens the Jewish community by fostering excellence in the Reform Rabbis who lead it, in whatever setting they serve. She also credits the webinars, a high holy days prayer book and weekly prayer book and PowerPoint presentations.
“We are going to be lending prayerbooks to members and they will be able to come as a drive-up and pick up the prayer book and a gift of apples and honey, which is a symbol of the new year and a Jewish 50781 calendar for the new year.”
Some to meet in person
At the Chabad of Kenosha, Rabbi Tzali Wilschanski said they will meet in person for the High Holidays, something they have also not done since the beginning of the covid lockdowns.
“We decided to plan because we wanted to give people the chance to shofar in person—it is meaningful for them, but it is at the same time understandable for people to be nervous and want to stay home,” he said. “We will be doing this outdoors in a tent without the walls so there will be open circulation; masks will also be needed. We will have social distancing and are asking people to RSVP for proper spacing.”
Typically, the Chabad is open without a membership, no dues or no costs to join, but due to the pandemic, Wilschanski said that in this case, those who want to come should let them know in advance so they can prepare properly.
“It will be a shorter service and because it is an outdoor service, there will be no restrooms, so we ask that everyone plan accordingly,” he said. “We are a small congregation mix and the Chabad in general is a no judgement zone. We practice traditional Judaism and are open to every individual no matter what level of practice may be as each are connected and have their path to God.”
Wilschanski said that information on times and locations can be found on the Chabad website, including information for the RSVP. He added that the regulars are excited to gather again in person.
“We will visit people at home before the holiday to give out calendars, honey cakes and other holiday gifts,” he said.
A major aspect of Yom Kippur is the process of confessing and atoning for your sins of the past year. The process of doing this is called teshuva, which means "to turn" in Hebrew. "
"We turn inward to see where or if I made the most of my world; and for the coming year we ask God to bless us better than the last,” said Wilschanski. “We turn outward and recognize all the good things, such as our family and friends, recognizing that beauty in time and connection. We offer loved ones our reconciliation; and we turn away from bad habits and try to do better and we hope for a much better future without sickness and without feeling isolated.”
