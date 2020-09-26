Madison bishop to speak at 'Love for Life' Wisconsin event

In recognition of Respect Life Month, Bishop Donald Hying of the Diocese of Madison will be speaking at the 28th Annual Pro-Life “Love for Life” Wisconsin gala.
The event will be held Thursday, Oct. 22, at the new Brookfield Conference Center, 325 S. Moorland Road in Brookfield. The public is invited to take part in the event and reservations are still being taken.
Hying will be the featured speaker as part of Pro-Life Wisconsin’s annual fundraiser as part of the Respect Life Program, a year-round, nationwide effort to help those who believe in the sanctity of human life from conception to natural death to understand, value, and become engaged with building a culture that cherishes every human life.
According to state director Dan Miller, Bishop Hying was the perfect choice and having him speak hearkens to their early days when Pro-Life Wisconsin was known for bringing in local clergy and ordinaries for speaking on life issues.
“We are just so happy he accepted to be our keynote speaker. He is an awesome speaker and we decided on him last year before this virus was ever an inkling,” he said. “As our spiritual director and the Bishop of the Madison Diocese, Bishop Hying is known throughout the state and world as a pro-life champion for his unwavering support of all human life and our religious freedoms. He brings in his own profound perspective as he speaks of the sanctity of life, and most especially the preborn.”
Bishop Hying said he plans to focus on the miracle of life in his upcoming talk.
“I want to focus on this precious miracle as God has created us in his image and likeness,” he said. “If an unborn child could speak, wouldn’t they say, ‘Let me be born. Let me walk, dance, sing and play. Let me love God, know Jesus, pray and make my contribution to the world. Let me fall in love and know truth, beauty and goodness?’ All of life is sacred and that sacredness begins at the moment of conception. What a gift every human being is.”
Kenosha
representatives
According to Miller, the annual gala is well-represented with Kenosha residents of all faiths. Locally, Jill Gillmore of Kenosha said she and her family have attended a number of times in past years.
“We won’t be able to attend this year. We have a conflict with our schedule. It’s sure to be a wonderful time of celebrating life and hearing the successes of Pro-Life Wisconsin,” she said,.” We try to attend the pro-life events we can in the southeast Wisconsin area. As the parents of seven children we understand and push for the sanctity of life any way we can.”
The venue includes free parking and plenty of space to visit, and precautions, including spacing and hand sanitizers, will be available.
“Normally we sit 10 to a table, but now we are planning for six, but if there is a family who wants to sit together, we can add additional seating at the table,” he explained. “We will also have an area where people can wear a mask if they want to. If attendees don’t want to wear a mask, that is fine too. The governor’s recent mandate states that while you are indoors you are supposed to wear a mask, but we will be eating and drinking, and you can’t wear a mask for that.”
“We are one of the very few organizations in the Midwest that are actually following through on an in-person gala like this,” explained Miller. “The whole virtual gatherings are getting old and as much money as it might save us in air fare and other things, there is no replacement for the human touch. Human beings are social persons and it has been proven time and time again with babies in the crib, if they are not picked up and held by somebody, they will die. We need to see and visit with each other in person.”
“They are wonderful people at the Brookfield Conference Center. This will be their first event there and we have invited President Trump and Vice-President Pence to come. I am not sure if it will happen, but we would love to have them,” Miller added.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!