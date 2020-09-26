Madison bishop to speak at 'Love for Life' Wisconsin event

“Normally we sit 10 to a table, but now we are planning for six, but if there is a family who wants to sit together, we can add additional seating at the table,” he explained. “We will also have an area where people can wear a mask if they want to. If attendees don’t want to wear a mask, that is fine too. The governor’s recent mandate states that while you are indoors you are supposed to wear a mask, but we will be eating and drinking, and you can’t wear a mask for that.”

“We are one of the very few organizations in the Midwest that are actually following through on an in-person gala like this,” explained Miller. “The whole virtual gatherings are getting old and as much money as it might save us in air fare and other things, there is no replacement for the human touch. Human beings are social persons and it has been proven time and time again with babies in the crib, if they are not picked up and held by somebody, they will die. We need to see and visit with each other in person.”

“They are wonderful people at the Brookfield Conference Center. This will be their first event there and we have invited President Trump and Vice-President Pence to come. I am not sure if it will happen, but we would love to have them,” Miller added.

