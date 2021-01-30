'Monument to the Unborn' planned at All Saints Cemetery

They are the unforgettables — babies who were deeply loved but gone too soon.

Prayerfully, every four to six weeks, the cremains of local miscarried infants are interred in a common grave at All Saints Cemetery in Pleasant Prairie. It is the only Archdiocesan cemetery in Kenosha. Soon they will have a place where they will not be forgotten and a place that brings comfort and healing to their mothers and fathers.

For the past 25 years, All Saints Cemetery has offered a plot of land for those in the community who have lost children due to miscarriages. Their families can bury their unborn children at the location for no charge. A graveside service is held at the burial site by a representative from the Archdiocese.

Over the years, Rev. Joseph Lappe, M.I.C., administrator at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii, attended many of these services. There is no marker at the site or a place to pray and sit. About a year ago, he reached out to the Knights of Columbus to see if they might erect a memorial at the grave site so family and friends might have a place to pray for their tiny, loved ones.

According to Terry Glidden, financial Secretary of Council 16765 at St. Peter Parish, representatives from the four Knights of Columbus councils in Kenosha began meeting on a regular basis.