New pastor to serve Immanuel and Kenosha Korean UMC

Immanuel and Kenosha Korean United Methodist Churches recently welcomed its new pastor, Rev. Peter DaeGyu Lee.
Lee was appointed by Bishop Hee-Soo Jung of the North Central Jurisdiction, Wisconsin Episcopal Area, United Methodist Conference to replace the Rev. Han du Kwak, who recently retired as the Korean UMC pastor.
Lee, who most recently served churches in Hawaii, celebrated his first service at Immanuel/Korean UMC — a virtual one due to the pandemic — on Sunday, July 12.
Born and raised in South Korea, Lee was ordained in 2003 as a pastor of the Korean Methodist Church in South Korea. He comes from a faith-filled family and his grandfather also served as a Methodist pastor.
“He was very devoted and many of his children and grandchildren became pastors because of his great faithful influence,” said Lee, 49. “There are around 30 pastors in my close relatives. My parents have four children and three are pastors. I am the third son. My second oldest brother is ministering in Korea and my younger brother is in Virginia as a UMC pastor. Personally, I had an opportunity to meet a missionary in India. Through the experience, I decided to follow Jesus as a missionary and pastor.”
Lee’s first church was in Korea as an associate pastor for many years. He served as a missionary in India for two years and in Southeast Asia (Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia) for two years.
Additionally, Lee has a passion for music and outreach ministries. He hopes to work with Immanuel and the Korean church to reach out to the community in various outreach programs.
“I like church music; I have experiences as a conductor for church choirs and orchestra in Korea. I started a praise band with homeless people in Hawaii. We visited churches and nursing homes around with the praise band. It was a great joyful experience,” he said. “I like to play golf, but I also like watching many other sports including soccer and basketball.”
While Lee has not personally met his congregants, they have gathered virtually to become acquainted with each other and participated in a “Get to know your new pastor” video conference.
“We wish to open the church sometime soon, but we will monitor every day and see when we should open the church,” he said. “Since COVID-19 seemed to be getting worse, our church leaders and I have decided not to open until the end of July. However, we will build up a better online worship service and fellowship system so that our church members and people around us are still connected to the church and God.”
An in-person welcoming event for Lee will be held after the pandemic situation wanes, but Lee said he and his wife, Judy and son, Stephen, have already felt welcomed by members through the various Zoom events, phone calls and welcoming cards.
Lee and his family are enjoying the Kenosha community, finding their way around and meeting new people.
“It is very beautiful and peaceful here,” he said. “I love the towns around here and I also like the people here. Whenever I see people in shops, restaurants, banks and churches, they are all very nice and friendly. I feel that I am so blessed to have an opportunity to serve a church in this wonderful community.”
