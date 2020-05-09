Patti Fitchett: The dilemma facing clergy around Mother's Day

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Clergy members hate Mother’s Day.

Not mothers, mind you. Priests, rabbis and ministers think moms are pretty much the bee’s knees, but there is so much pressure surrounding the second Sunday in May.

What if you are missing your mom so acutely that seeing all the other families celebrating sends you into a funk? What if you are a mom whose children are lost to her, either through distance or death? What if you are a woman whose ache to be a mother causes her pain? It’s difficult to craft a religious service that takes all those experiences to heart.

It’s easy to understand this dilemma. For every loving mother and saintly grandmother, there is a least one woman we all know who is “challenging”.

When I worked as a funeral director I remember going to a nursing home late one night to make a removal. A woman sat by the bedside of a very thin lady in her 70’s. The daughter stroked her mom’s hair lovingly and held her hand. I asked “Had your mom been ill long?” She answered “Yes. She drank herself to death. I hadn’t seen her in years. She was kind of a mean drunk.” The daughter’s grief for the mom she loved, her sadness for the mom she had lost, and her anger at that notorious disease were all feelings that needed honoring.