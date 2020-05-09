Patti Fitchett: The dilemma facing clergy around Mother's Day

Clergy members hate Mother’s Day.
Not mothers, mind you. Priests, rabbis and ministers think moms are pretty much the bee’s knees, but there is so much pressure surrounding the second Sunday in May.
What if you are missing your mom so acutely that seeing all the other families celebrating sends you into a funk? What if you are a mom whose children are lost to her, either through distance or death? What if you are a woman whose ache to be a mother causes her pain? It’s difficult to craft a religious service that takes all those experiences to heart.
It’s easy to understand this dilemma. For every loving mother and saintly grandmother, there is a least one woman we all know who is “challenging”.
When I worked as a funeral director I remember going to a nursing home late one night to make a removal. A woman sat by the bedside of a very thin lady in her 70’s. The daughter stroked her mom’s hair lovingly and held her hand. I asked “Had your mom been ill long?” She answered “Yes. She drank herself to death. I hadn’t seen her in years. She was kind of a mean drunk.” The daughter’s grief for the mom she loved, her sadness for the mom she had lost, and her anger at that notorious disease were all feelings that needed honoring.
Most people are more human and fallible than we let on to others. It is natural to gloss over a person’s faults during their eulogy and it is not ingenuous to speak only about a person’s positive attributes after they have passed away. We speak most eloquently about the memories that bring us joy.
“My mom was the best cook in the world!” is an often heard refrain, but it is obvious that nourishing a family with love and a home cooked meal is more important than the number of Michelin stars the cuisine would actually merit.
My favorite mom stories are the “real” ones. A family will reminisce about how mom had never met a food that she could not douse in Campbell’s Cream of Mushroom Soup and serve in casserole form, and they will laugh until tears roll down their faces. They are not dishonoring their mom; they are delighting in her
humanity.
There is also healing in honesty and forgiveness. My friend Marge had a mother who was particularly cold and sometimes cruel (the exact opposite of Marge!) At her funeral, Marge wept openly, but with her trademark candor pronounced “She may have been a stinker, but she was MY stinker.”
There are other experiences that can make Mother’s Day a field full of landmines. Women who have lost a child, women who struggle with fertility issues and pregnancy loss, women who gave up a child to adoption, women for whom the label “step” is added to the word “mother”, all experience the focus of Mother’s Day with mixed feelings. I’ve learned that the best thing to say is “This must be hard for you” and to let the other person decide how much they want to share.
That is the most important skill that funeral officiants and clergy utilize. We must help families to share the public parts of their story in a way that gives meaning, and the private parts of their story in a way that gives comfort.
So, hats off to your clergy folk if they get through Mother’s Day without offending anyone, or sounding like a motivational poster dipped in sugar, and a pat on the back to the people who honor their matriarchs so lovingly when they have passed away.
I hope the memories of your mom, or your grandma, or your Aunt Celeste or whatever remarkable woman raised you, fill you with thanksgiving and peace.
And for those of you who are lucky enough to still have a mom you love, please honor them with a call, a toast, a beautiful bouquet of flowers, or a home cooked meal.
Just no Cream of Mushroom soup.
Patti Fitchett is an officiant for funerals, weddings and memorial services. She can be reached at pattipotterfitchett@gmail.com or read more of her columns on Facebook at Patti Fitchett Grief Blossoms.
