Prichett: The effects words have on others

A similar situation presented itself this week. I was in a conversation with a young person. He made an offhand comment that old people (defined by him as those aged 60 and up) were “weird and clueless” when it came to things that really mattered; like tattoos and clothing and music. My formerly 20 year old self started to scream obscenities in my head telling him in no uncertain terms that a 19 year old has no idea about wisdom or experience or common sense or what it takes to navigate the day to day struggles that he can’t even comprehend. But I stopped myself. My cruel honesty would do nothing but further alienate him from “old folks” like myself and would certainly not convince him in any meaningful way that he is a big dummy doo-doo head without the intelligence, maturity and sense of comprehending compassion of a fetal pig in a jar of formaldehyde.