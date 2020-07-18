Prichett: The effects words have on others

It has taken me over 50 years to learn to keep my mouth closed.
Part of that is because of a myriad of allergies that have plagued me since childhood. (My brother once wrote an essay called “My Sister’s Allergic to Everything Under the Sun”).
I was always that kid with the stuffed up nose and itchy eyes whose mouth always hung open to breathe. Antihistamines have helped the sinus issues, but learning to keep my mouth shut has been a skill more difficult to master.
I was a loquacious child; a chatterbox. There was never a situation I couldn’t comment upon, whether the issue was any of my business or not. As a teenager, I added sarcasm to my repertoire of vocal tools. (This seems like the perfect place to remember my great friend Terry Lawler from the Lakeside Players whose sharp wit and clever repartee were a constant source of inspiration and delight to me.)
When I studied Theatre Arts in college, we took our right to free speech to the extreme. On the first day of classes, we would loiter in the Drama Department’s “green room”, smoke cigarettes, (Yes, inside a public building. It was that long ago.) and play “Intimidate the Freshmen”. Even in our circle of friends, we prided ourselves in who could inflict the most verbal “psyche damage” with impunity.
It wasn’t until I was in my 20’s that I started to have a little self-awareness about the effects that my words had on others. I mellowed and began to realize that certain thoughts could be left unsaid. (A valuable lesson to learn if you plan to be in a relationship.) I also learned not to believe everything I thought. Sometimes a comeback could be clever but not actually factual and certainly not kind or helpful.
This path has not always been smooth or covered in rose petals. Sometimes it is nigh on impossible to bite my tongue when faced with inaccuracies, misinformed opinions or downright stupid ideas. Earlier this spring, after a warm rainy day after a deep freeze, a woman was complaining on a friend’s Facebook page that the Milwaukee Public Works department had not salted the streets before the rain to prevent ice from forming.
I could not stop myself from commenting that the rain would have dissolved the salt and not had any affect on the ice what so ever.
She replied that the salt would not dissolve, but would somehow reform itself when the temperature got below freezing. It took every ounce of restraint I possessed not to call her an ignorant ninny without the common sense that God gave to a brain damaged gnat. I realized just in time though, that nothing would be gained by giving in to that urge and that it would only exacerbate an already needlessly confrontational situation.
But I still wanted to call her out. Why? Because she disagreed with me I guess. Because she called me wrong. Because she belittled my opinion in a public forum and hurt my pride. Luckily my 60 year old self realized (eventually) that there was nothing to be gained by antagonizing this total stranger. I would not look smarter by proving her stupid, nor would it be kind or appreciated by anyone in any way. I let it go. (But seriously. The rain would totally dissolve the salt, right?!)
A similar situation presented itself this week. I was in a conversation with a young person. He made an offhand comment that old people (defined by him as those aged 60 and up) were “weird and clueless” when it came to things that really mattered; like tattoos and clothing and music. My formerly 20 year old self started to scream obscenities in my head telling him in no uncertain terms that a 19 year old has no idea about wisdom or experience or common sense or what it takes to navigate the day to day struggles that he can’t even comprehend. But I stopped myself. My cruel honesty would do nothing but further alienate him from “old folks” like myself and would certainly not convince him in any meaningful way that he is a big dummy doo-doo head without the intelligence, maturity and sense of comprehending compassion of a fetal pig in a jar of formaldehyde.
Luckily, if I wait a few years, the Universe will do that for me. We old people are patient.
