Responding to the God Squad on Jesus

Rabbi Marc Gellman’s courageous dive into Christian views of Jesus deserves a thoughtful response.
He seems particularly puzzled by Christian creeds that maintain Jesus was both fully God and fully man. Taken literally, that dual nature view seems quite contradictory. I underline, if taken literally. Poets have long known that significant truths run beyond literal language. All of us are familiar with lines from Robert Burns which would be absurd if taken literally: “My love is like a red, red, rose.”
The nature of religious language needs to be examined. Is the language of scripture and of creeds to be taken literally, or does such language seek to point beyond itself to a more elusive truth? Rabbi Gellman would probably grant that part of the 23rd Psalm — my cup runneth over — should not be taken literally. Then there is the problem of God’s throne, mentioned many times in the Hebrew Bible (Old Testament) and Christian scriptures. Does God really have a throne upon which God sits?
This was a bone of contention within Islam when the Mutazilites (flourished 8th to 10th century CE), influenced by Greek philosophy, suggested that the passages in the Qur’an which speak of Allah’s throne should best be taken as symbolic—as a way of referring to Allah’s glory and power. Maimonides, the Jewish philosopher of the 12th century CE, held the same view. Furthermore, what is one to make of Michelangelo’s famous painting depicting God as a powerful white-haired (and white) old man giving life to Adam?
It is instructive that the Biblical religions, Judaism, Christianity, and Islam, all agree that graven images of God are forbidden. This suggests that any attempt to represent God in terms of mere human language intrudes on the mystery of the divine. This suggestion is appropriately applied as well to religious creeds or symbols. The major Christian creeds were hammered out in the early centuries of the Common Era and used—of necessity—the thought forms of the day.
Those creeds were attempts to stretch human language far enough to gain at least hints of the Divine nature. They were not attempts to describe the Divine nature itself; rather, they were attempts to describe how God relates to humanity in gracious love. Any attempt to reconcile the two claims about Jesus—both human and divine—misunderstands the aim of such creeds.
Creeds maintaining that Jesus is fully man and fully God make two belief claims. 1) The Christ figure reveals how God relates to human beings in gracious love. 2) The Jesus figure models how to live a truly human life. The high bar of the second belief underlines the significance of the first.
Furthermore, these are belief claims, not knowledge claims. “Credo” is “I believe,” not “I know.” Such creeds point the way to a life of faith.
For the interested reader, I highly recommend a very helpful reference book: A Handbook of Theological Terms, by Van A. Harvey. It is a reliable guide through the complex nature of the theological woods. It is available at low cost in paperback editions through Amazon or other sources. Also, for an overview of how world religions view Jesus, see my latest book, Judging Jesus: World Religions’ answers to “Who Do People Say That I Am.”
Wayne G. Johnson is Emeritus Professor of Philosophy at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.
