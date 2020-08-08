Responding to the God Squad on Jesus

It is instructive that the Biblical religions, Judaism, Christianity, and Islam, all agree that graven images of God are forbidden. This suggests that any attempt to represent God in terms of mere human language intrudes on the mystery of the divine. This suggestion is appropriately applied as well to religious creeds or symbols. The major Christian creeds were hammered out in the early centuries of the Common Era and used—of necessity—the thought forms of the day.

Those creeds were attempts to stretch human language far enough to gain at least hints of the Divine nature. They were not attempts to describe the Divine nature itself; rather, they were attempts to describe how God relates to humanity in gracious love. Any attempt to reconcile the two claims about Jesus—both human and divine—misunderstands the aim of such creeds.

Creeds maintaining that Jesus is fully man and fully God make two belief claims. 1) The Christ figure reveals how God relates to human beings in gracious love. 2) The Jesus figure models how to live a truly human life. The high bar of the second belief underlines the significance of the first.

Furthermore, these are belief claims, not knowledge claims. “Credo” is “I believe,” not “I know.” Such creeds point the way to a life of faith.