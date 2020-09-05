River Ridge, Spring Grove churches merge

“We are in the process of remodeling to create rooms for the children’s ministry as Spring Grove didn’t have a children’s ministry. We plan to have rooms up and running by November, but for now, the kids love the tent,” said DeMarco. “They practice social distancing and volunteers and staff wear masks. We have about 30 kids come to the program each week.”

Logistically, DeMarco said they are surprised at how few issues they have had bringing the congregations together. To allow for social distancing, River Ridge set up a reservation system as they were not sure how many would be coming to each service and the didn’t want to turn anyone away.

“That has really been our only challenge,” he said. “If we get too crowded, we are more than willing to add a third service, but for now, the two have worked out well.”

The congregation went to great lengths to make worship safe. Prior to reopening, they consulted with their insurance company.

“He said it was one of the most comprehensive and safe plans they have ever seen. It means a lot to have the endorsement from our insurance company,” said DeMarco. “Some were nervous to come back, but we’ve had many elderly who have come to our 9 am service and they said they felt perfectly safe. More are coming each week.”