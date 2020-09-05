River Ridge, Spring Grove churches merge

Just following their two-year anniversary, River Ridge Church was steadily growing in membership and outreach to the community. Sunday services at Wilmot High School were drawing larger crowds of worshipers each week.
Then COVID happened.
Wilmot High School followed state mandates and closed their doors; and River Ridge began streaming services.
With no place to go and unsure as to when they could resume worshiping at the school., Rev. Kerry Bauman, senior pastor reached out to his friend, Rev. Scott Barrettsmith, pastor of Spring Grove Fellowship Bible Church, who had been planning to retire.
After some discussion, River Ridge decided to purchase the Spring Grove Bible Church building and the two congregations would merge.
They closed in June and celebrated their first service on July 26 at their new location; which includes a 2,000 square-foot church building with a capacity of 200 as well as 6.5 acres of land for future growth.
“God has blessed both Spring Grove Bible Fellowship and River Ridge Church with the marriage of our two congregations,” said Bauman. “Together we are able to use our resources to do even more to bless the community and grow the kingdom of God.”
Barrettsmith will remain as Pastor Emeritus, assisting Bauman where needed. Blending the two congregations is working well, explained Rick DeMarco, Pastor of Administration.
“We share doctrines and our congregations have merged nicely,” he said. “This will be our home for now and we will keep our strong Southeast Wisconsin presence, since this new location is only four miles from our previous one. Eventually, we will look for another base in SE WI as we hope to have two campuses.”
Another goal of River Ridge explained DeMarco, is to plant a new church every five years. Fortunately, Spring Grove and the Richmond area were already on their radar before the Spring Grove Bible Fellowship Church became available.
“God doesn’t plan the way we do,” he said. “This is our home base and now we are waiting for the right opportunity in SE WI, if God has this for us.”
River Ridge has had uninterrupted services since they began but are careful to have a safe environment with proper social distancing and sanitizing efforts. There are also plastic screens between the pastor, singers and the congregations. To accommodate worshippers, they offer two services: one with a mask requirement and the other without.
“For those who are uncomfortable around others, we also maintain our online service for those wanting to participate that way,” said DeMarco. “We normally reach about 50 online.”
Originally, they planned to hold off on children’s ministry programs until they were able to provide a safe environment for them, however, many of the parents were asking for children’s ministries, so they purchased a tent.
“We are in the process of remodeling to create rooms for the children’s ministry as Spring Grove didn’t have a children’s ministry. We plan to have rooms up and running by November, but for now, the kids love the tent,” said DeMarco. “They practice social distancing and volunteers and staff wear masks. We have about 30 kids come to the program each week.”
Logistically, DeMarco said they are surprised at how few issues they have had bringing the congregations together. To allow for social distancing, River Ridge set up a reservation system as they were not sure how many would be coming to each service and the didn’t want to turn anyone away.
“That has really been our only challenge,” he said. “If we get too crowded, we are more than willing to add a third service, but for now, the two have worked out well.”
The congregation went to great lengths to make worship safe. Prior to reopening, they consulted with their insurance company.
“He said it was one of the most comprehensive and safe plans they have ever seen. It means a lot to have the endorsement from our insurance company,” said DeMarco. “Some were nervous to come back, but we’ve had many elderly who have come to our 9 am service and they said they felt perfectly safe. More are coming each week.”
River Ridge initially hoped to host their grand opening on September 20, the National Back to Church Campaign, called, Better Together. However, due to the continued uncertainty, they are postponing the grand opening celebration until the end of the year after the remodeling efforts are completed.
One of the great benefits of the move, is not having to move music, instruments and AV supplies, week after week.
“Pastor Kerry, has more time to minister and talk with people before, between and after services because he is not having to help move things around,” DeMarco said “While our coffee time is on hold until it’s safe, our new church has a kitchen which makes it easier to hold our coffee and donut fellowship before services.”
Bauman said his congregation have been made to feel welcome by members of Spring Grove Bible Fellowship Church.
“Pastor Scott Barrettsmith and his church family have been very welcoming of us,” he said. “I hope this blending of our two congregations serves as a model for other churches that would benefit from such a partnership. We look forward to our grand opening, hopefully sometime this fall when we will be able to welcome in our good friends and neighbors living in southeastern Wisconsin and northeastern Illinois and celebrate God’s goodness to all of us.”
