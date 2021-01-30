SEE VIDEO: 100 Fridays fasting for a green future: Pastor marks benchmark on personal commitment to sustainability

State Rep. Tod Ohnstad, D-Kenosha, told the crowd he was on a quick break from a Zoom meeting to discuss the state’s next biennial budget — in which funding for green initiatives will be at issue.

“What is probably even more important is that we have a grassroots movement of people who realize and recognize how important green jobs are,” he said. “A green environment only makes sense for us to build now to hand over to our children.”

“One of the central tenets of our Lutheran faith, and is held by almost ever faith tradition, is the call to love one’s neighbor,” said Bishop Paul Erickson. “Pastor Barker reminds us that loving one’s neighbor is not limited to people who look, or act, or think, or vote like us. The call to love our neighbor extends to all creation.”

‘Abundance of assets’

“One of Kenosha’s greatest assets is that we have an abundance of tirelessly working and inspirational leaders, not only in Kenosha, but in Wisconsin, as witnessed by the speakers we have here today,” said Lori Hawkins, who recently took on the role of community organizer for Congregations United to Serve Humanity (CUSH).