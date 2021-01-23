Seventh-Day Adventist churches reach out to help local groups

On a Sabbath last August, members of Kenosha, Racine and Raymond churches gathered in Downtown Kenosha to pray for the wounded community and later spread out into Kenosha to volunteer in support of local cleanup efforts.

Local church leaders were looking for ways to help in the wake of the international spotlight after a police officer shot Jacob Blake, triggering protests and civil unrest.

“We wanted to come together and show some unity in Christ so we can unify with our community and help,” said Zack Payne, head network pastor for Wisconsin Southeastern Network Seventh-Day Adventist churches. “It’s a display of unity that we’re all able to come together and accomplish something — we’re here and we care.”

Payne says his leadership team wanted to do a follow up to the successful community outreach but with the coronavirus raging across Wisconsin, they found themselves with limited options in what they could do.

As they scanned the area, they saw that there were organizations already making meaningful change. The WISEN leadership decided to join forces with three of those organizations.