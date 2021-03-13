Shalom Center, Rev. Michael Newman land honors from Archbishop Listecki

For more than 40 years, the Shalom Center in Kenosha has been synonymous with helping those in the greatest need.
It’s a calling for everyone involved in that organization.
And it’s because of those efforts that the Shalom Center has been selected as a 2020 recipient of the Treasures of the Church award for the state’s southern counties by Milwaukee Archbishop Jerome Listecki and Catholic Charities.
Twelve individuals and organizations statewide were chosen for the honor, and all three from this part of the state hail from Kenosha.
Longtime educator Pauline McTernan was named an individual recipient, and Father Michael Newman, who served as pastor at St. Mary’s Catholic Parish from 2000-12, was named as a religious community recipient.
All honorees will be recognized at a ceremony at St. John the Evangelist Cathedral in Milwaukee on Tuesday night.
Shalom Center
Shalom Center Executive Director Tamarra Coleman said in an email that her organization is thrilled to be among the recipients.
“The Shalom Center is extremely humbled and honored to have been selected for this prestigious award,” Coleman said in an email. “To be recognized for our hard work and dedication in serving the community, who sometimes doesn’t have a voice, means a great deal to us, and this is very special.
“We thank our nominators and the overall committee for thinking about us.”
The Shalom Center provides community support through three primary programs: the shelter, food pantry and soup kitchen. In 2020, it provided more than 22,000 nights of sleep for those in need.
In its food pantry last year, more than 1.4 million pounds of food were provided to families and individuals in need, including 1,200 boxes of food to low-income seniors per month.
The Soup Kitchen is the longest running nightly meal program in Kenosha County, according to the center’s biography provided for the ceremony. In 2020, the kitchen served more than 70,000 meals.
And all that happened the last 12 months in the midst of a global pandemic, but Coleman said the mission never wavered.
“When COVID-19 hit our community, the staff and I vowed that, no matter what happened, we were not going to close our doors,” she said. “We knew that our community members needed us, even more than ever, and we had to find a way to continue to serve.
“We quickly modified our program delivery methods to ensure we could remain safe, effective and efficient, all while providing high-quality service, and we stayed open. We didn’t close one day. There was no way we could close our doors on people who depended on us.”
Newman started in 1969
The first stop in his pastoral journey began for Newman in 1969, when he was ordained and assigned to St. Alphonsus Parish in Greendale as associate pastor. From there, he served in a number of roles, including time to pursue graduate studies in Canon Law at the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C.
In 1989, Newman went to St. Mary’s Catholic Parish in Waukesha, where he served as pastor for 11 years, before arrived in Kenosha. He retired in 2012. During his time in Kenosha, he participated in the development of Congregations United to Serve Humanity.
“My most rewarding aspect of being a parish priest has been to preach and teach the Word of God and to celebrate the Holy Eucharist with and among the faithful, where wonderful friendships were formed,” he said in his biography.
“I would do it all again. A wise spiritual director said to me once, ‘Love the people of your parish,’ and with God’s help I have tried to do just that.”