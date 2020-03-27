Social distancing gives local musician time to work on new album

After completing several early parish missions in Utah, Indiana, California, Pennsylvania and Oconomowoc, Nuzzo was preparing to attend another mission when the bishop of the diocese cancelled all events and public Masses.

“This was to be the first of many of my events to be cancelled. When I flew back home, I was amazed at the quietness and lack of people at both the Pittsburgh and O’Hare airports,” said Nuzzo. “They were practically empty. This was a stark wake-up call for me. It felt very strange, yet I did try to appreciate the peacefulness of it too. I fly often for my music ministry and so the most obvious difference between the lack of hustle and bustle was the quiet. I will never forget that.”

It was disheartening for Nuzzo to have the Masses and events cancelled because she felt that during such a time of tribulation, it was more important to reach out to others with the messages of faith, hope and love.

The message of this Lent

Rather than look for her solace in attending Mass and receiving Jesus in the Eucharist, Nuzzo began to understand that this Lent would be a period of withdrawal, prayer and obedience to the Church and government leaders for the benefit of all.