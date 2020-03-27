Social distancing gives local musician time to work on new album

Lent is the 40-day period between Ash Wednesday and Easter and this year the season falls between Feb. 26 and April 12.
While normally the gray skies and lack of sunshine of this time of year can be taxing on spiritual and psychological health, most may not feel motivated to enter this holy season. But Lent can be 40 days of opportunity for growth and renewal, a time to focus on God and his Son’s sacrifice.
Typically, Anna Nuzzo, a local singer/songwriter and member of St. Anne Catholic Church in Pleasant Prairie, would be leading parish missions around the country during these weeks through Divine Mercy Sunday, the Sunday following Easter. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, all have canceled.
Rather than allow the change to make her depressed, she has put the unexpected “social distancing” to good use by working on her fifth original music album.
Ministry travel unexpectedly grounded
“I have many friends that travel for their ministries as speakers and we are all now unexpectedly ‘grounded.’ It was hard for us to accept that our events were being cancelled, but yet we understand it is to flatten the curve of the spread of this virus to allow for the healthcare system to catch up,” she explained. “Needless to say, it’s been helpful to be able to talk and pray with these friends and share in our mutual disbelief at what the world is facing today.”
After completing several early parish missions in Utah, Indiana, California, Pennsylvania and Oconomowoc, Nuzzo was preparing to attend another mission when the bishop of the diocese cancelled all events and public Masses.
“This was to be the first of many of my events to be cancelled. When I flew back home, I was amazed at the quietness and lack of people at both the Pittsburgh and O’Hare airports,” said Nuzzo. “They were practically empty. This was a stark wake-up call for me. It felt very strange, yet I did try to appreciate the peacefulness of it too. I fly often for my music ministry and so the most obvious difference between the lack of hustle and bustle was the quiet. I will never forget that.”
It was disheartening for Nuzzo to have the Masses and events cancelled because she felt that during such a time of tribulation, it was more important to reach out to others with the messages of faith, hope and love.
The message of this Lent
Rather than look for her solace in attending Mass and receiving Jesus in the Eucharist, Nuzzo began to understand that this Lent would be a period of withdrawal, prayer and obedience to the Church and government leaders for the benefit of all.
Interestingly, she explained that imbued within the frightening name of coronavirus was the word, Corona, which, Italian means crown and significant to the full-blooded Italian who looks to Mary the mother of Jesus for comfort.
“For me, this corona virus has been a sign about another corona or crown, our Queen Mother. I had been praying about this for a while. I had wanted to do a Marian album, but I had been praying about what kind of album it should be,” she said. “I didn’t have clear picture of what God wanted it to be yet and I wasn’t sure when exactly I’d be able to squeeze in the time to fully plan and record it. Well, with the cancelling of all my events for the next two months due to coronavirus, looks like Corona, the Crown, the Queen Mother wants me to do this now.”
Idea for an album
The idea for an album dedicated to the mother of Jesus stemmed from a previous conversation with Nuzzo’s friend, Susan Tassone, an award-winning Catholic author and speaker, who urged her to sing songs from Marian apparition sites as no one has done them before. Nuzzo loved the idea and decided to reach out to another friend, Marian theologian, Michael O’Neill, to collaborate.
“He loved the idea and agreed. We discussed the possibility of this CD being like a supplement to his popular 2019 book, ‘Virgin, Mother, Queen: Encountering Mary in time and tradition,’ which he co-authored with Robert L Fastiggi,” Nuzzo said. “We decided the CD would have the same title, ‘Virgin, Mother, Queen.’ And have the same gorgeous cover photo of Mary and Jesus.”
Nuzzo’s CD, which will include songs dedicated to each of the apparitions discussed in Fastiggi’s book, will include a special insert, a booklet written by Fastiggi and will be released this summer.
“There will be a variety of songs—some Marian hymns, some traditional apparition site songs, and some newly composed by me, such as my rendition of the ‘Hail Holy Queen,’ my rendition of the ‘Hail Mary’ in French, and also ‘Pray for Us,’ a song based on my friend Fr. Edward Looney’s Litany of Our Lady of Good Help,” she explained, adding, “This is a very unique and creative CD that I hope people around the world will enjoy as much as we have enjoyed creating it. I love that it will also be a tool to learn about Marian Apparitions and the history of some of the most beloved ones.”
Though the social isolation due to the coronavirus is disheartening for most, Nuzzo is enjoying one side effect, her two sons, Drake, 20 and Luke, 19 are both home from college and will be finishing up their college studies online.
“I am trying to keep my family healthy while enjoying our family time together” she said. “My husband, Mike, a partner in Southport Healing, Cooling and Plumbing in Caledonia is mostly working from home too. So, we are all adjusting to this new normal right now, praying for those souls who have died from this virus and for the recovery of those who have it now or will get it. I have many relatives in Italy, and they are also on the forefront of our thoughts and prayers.”
