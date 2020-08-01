St. Anne Knights of Columbus to host the Silver Rose

In 2001, Supreme Knight Carl Anderson expanded the program by beginning the “Running of the Rose” from the 119th Annual Meeting of the Supreme Council in Toronto. He called the annual effort “a perfect program for the Knights of Columbus.”

Local enthusiasm

“Through it we honor not only Our lady of Guadalupe and express the unity of the Order, but we also reaffirm the Order’s dedication to the sanctity of human life. It is to the Blessed Mother that we turn in prayer as we work to end the Culture of Death that grips our society,” Mich said. “As we think in terms of ‘One Life, One Rose,’ it is most appropriate that we turn to Our Lady of Guadalupe who made known her will through Juan Diego and the miracle of the roses.”

Mich explained that the District of Kenosha Councils are excited to be one of the 35 cities and councils to host the Silver Rose this summer. He hopes that those from Kenosha, Racine and Lake Geneva will attend the spiritual event.

“This is the second time we have hosted the Silver Rose in Kenosha and it is very important to have this excellent program to help all parishioners to continue to look towards the Blessed Mother Mary for her intercession with her son in answering our Prayers and Petitions,” he said.

“We hope that all who attend this prayer program will walk away with a feeling of spiritual growth and a closeness with our Blessed Mother that they haven’t felt in a while. Also, an inner feeling of the spirit of Mother Mary and rejuvenating their love of Jesus.

