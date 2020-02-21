St. Joseph Catholic Academy students travel to Dominican Republic to serve

“We took lunch breaks and went back to work. In the late afternoon, our kids were able to bond and play games with the NPH kids.

“After dinner we met on the rooftop of our housing where CMT led us through our night program,” Anderson said. “We sang praise and worship songs and broke up into small groups to reflect on the day and how we saw God in that day.”

Working with special needs group

Working with the special needs group was the highlight of Amy Walther’s trip and she developed a close connection with a young girl named Catya.

“She wasn’t able to verbally communicate, but she would communicate through her facial expressions and movements,” she said. “During our time with them, we went for a walk, sang and danced and helped to stretch their arms and legs since most of them are wheelchair-bound.

“On the last day, I went over to the special needs home to say goodbye to the kids and right when I walked in, Catya’s face lit up and she wouldn’t stop smiling and laughing. She had grabbed my hand and wouldn’t let go at all.