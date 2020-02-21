St. Joseph Catholic Academy students travel to Dominican Republic to serve

Katherine “Katie” Kormylo grew up seeing photos and television commercials depicting poverty.
Still, the devastating effects of it never hit home until she helped build and pour a concrete floor for a Dominican Republic man who lived in a drafty tin house. Until he received the new floor, the man’s dirt floor would turn to mud following every rainfall.
“You don’t truly understand what it (poverty) is until it is right in front of your face,” she said. “When you stand there building this floor, it’s then that you realize how true this issue is.”
Kormylo was one of 33 St. Joseph Catholic Academy seniors and 10 chaperones, along with Father Todd Belardi, who traveled to the Dominican Republic in January.
The group traveled through Catholic Mission Trips and stayed at an orphanage called Nuestros Pequenos Hermanos, Spanish for our Little Brothers and Sisters.
It marked the Kenosha school’s second service trip to the Dominican Republic. Previous missions ahve also taken St. Joseph students to Nicaragua but, due to civil unrest, trips there are on hold.
According to Michelle Anderson, St. Joseph campus ministry coordinator, the Catholic orphanage was instituted in 1954 in Mexico when a young boy stole from the poor box at a church and, rather than press charges, the priest asked for custody of the boy.
“NPH now has orphanages in nine Latin American countries,” she said. “We stayed in their visitor housing.”
Celebrating Epiphany
“On past mission trips we normally work Monday through Thursday and have Fridays free. But this year, Monday fell on Epiphany, which is a national holiday in the Dominican Republic, so we were not able to work at all,” she said.
It felt strange for the team to not have a job to do explained Anderson, as Americans are geared to work despite national holidays.
“God works all things for our good and it ended up being one of the best things for our trip,” she said. “We were able to celebrate the Epiphany Mass with all at NPH. In addition, (the organization) was celebrating its 17th birthday; we were able to be part of that. Our kids spent the rest of the day with their kids playing games and bonding.”
Days filled with service
Each day began with Mass at 7 a.m., followed by breakfast and then work.
Each day, Belardi chose an “attitude” he wanted the students to think about such as sacrifice, generosity and gratitude.
“The next two days we worked at NPH split between groups,” said Anderson. “One group dug a trench for a wall that would be built on newly donated land, one group in the kitchen prepared food for us all eat and another group worked with the special needs kids at NPH.
“We took lunch breaks and went back to work. In the late afternoon, our kids were able to bond and play games with the NPH kids.
“After dinner we met on the rooftop of our housing where CMT led us through our night program,” Anderson said. “We sang praise and worship songs and broke up into small groups to reflect on the day and how we saw God in that day.”
Working with special needs group
Working with the special needs group was the highlight of Amy Walther’s trip and she developed a close connection with a young girl named Catya.
“She wasn’t able to verbally communicate, but she would communicate through her facial expressions and movements,” she said. “During our time with them, we went for a walk, sang and danced and helped to stretch their arms and legs since most of them are wheelchair-bound.
“On the last day, I went over to the special needs home to say goodbye to the kids and right when I walked in, Catya’s face lit up and she wouldn’t stop smiling and laughing. She had grabbed my hand and wouldn’t let go at all.
“Being around so many people who have nothing but are filled with so much joy really puts everything into perspective,” she said. “It was also amazing to see how everyone, both students and chaperones, formed bonds with those at the orphanage.”
Additional projects
Other projects that took place during the mission trip was clearing a field for a garden, picking up trash and mixing cement for a basketball court.
The group also visited a family where a 13-year-old girl had just given birth.
“Her baby girl, Estella, was a month old and they were concerned about her because she was so lethargic and her lips were slightly blue,” explained Anderson. “One of our chaperones, Dino Bosco is a chiropractor and he massaged and worked on her muscles. We also helped the mom with nursing her baby.
“But the best thing was that Father Todd baptized Estella,” she said. “The next day she really seemed like a different baby. She was awake and very alert and even her muscle tone seemed improved.”
For Braedon Peterson, meeting the kids at the orphanage and building relationships were the highlight of his trip, especially working with the special needs children.
“It really fulfilled me in a way I have never felt before,” he said. “The trip made me grateful for the roof over my head, and the three square meals a day that we’re all used to. Never will I ever take those things for granted again. I learned to truly appreciate everything I have been blessed with throughout my entire life.”
Trips on off days
On their two half days off, the group visited the beach and went to San Pedro to sight-see and buy souvenirs. On the final night of the trip, they had dinner on the beach.
By the end of the trip, each member of the mission team experienced a rejuvenation of their faith.
“I felt very strongly about my faith after this trip because without God this opportunity would have never been brought to us,” said Kormylo. “In the name of Jesus, we were all brought together; me and 32 of my best friends, to serve others who deserved much more than they’ve been given. It was humbling and incredible and it’s all thanks to God.”