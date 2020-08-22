St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church carillon concert fills the air

The first carillon was in Flanders where a court jester performed music on the bells of an Oudenaarde Town Hall in 1510 by using a baton keyboard.

Traditionally a carillon is a musical instrument composed of tuned bronze bells which are played by using a baton keyboard. Following the instrument’s invention, the carillon was installed in hundreds of towers around Europe.

In 1883, the Church of the Holy Trinity in Philadelphia received its first carillon. Soon after, churches and colleges across the country began ordering their own carillons from the bell foundries of Europe. The first carillon school was founded in Belgium just prior to the 10th century.

St. Matthews's bell goes back to 1943

St. Matthew’s have used bells to call worshipers to services since 1843. A 35- pound bell, made by the Holbrook Foundry in Massachusetts still resides in the tower and is run on Sunday mornings. The bell was the first in Southport and only the third bell in the Northwest Territory. When the bell was first installed, it rang continuously for 24 hours.

In 1894, three more bells cast by the Menelly Foundry in New York were added. They weighed 550, 250, and 150 pounds respectively and attached to the church’s Seth Thomas Tower Clock. They ring on the hour and quarter hour.