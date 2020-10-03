Tents, Parking lots, Social Distancing and Masks: How COVID-19 is still changing worship

When the coronavirus pandemic hit Wisconsin schools, most businesses and other buildings closed their doors. Houses of worship were no exception.
As Kenosha County began loosening some restrictions under the state’s reopening plan, houses of worship gained a few more choices for operating during the pandemic.
Guidelines such as groups of 50 or fewer, 25% or less capacity, social distancing and face masks were all set in place to allow churches and other houses of worship to reopen. As expected, those planning for weddings, baptisms, First Communions, Confirmations and funerals had some different experiences this year.
According to Dr. Sandi Schmitt, D. Min, Parish Director of Holy Cross Parish in Wilmot, due to limitations of the maximum attendance of 25 percent capacity for weddings, she was able to accommodate a wedding by receiving permission from the Chancery Office to have a wedding outdoors at the Bristol Oaks Country Club.
“Both the bride and groom are from large families and it was important for the couple to have all of their family members in attendance,” she said “Funerals were. Challenge during the Safe at Home order. We had one funeral during that time when we were limited to a ten-person maximum in the church. That was heartbreaking. Now we are able to have 25 percent capacity in the church. It is better but many families are choosing to have a prayer service at the funeral home instead of Mass followed by the burial. Some plan on having a memorial Mass at a later date.”
Infant baptisms were moved to September at the parish. Confirmation was rescheduled to September 23 at St. John the Evangelist in Twin Lakes as they have a larger building to accommodate social distancing.
While many of the elderly were afraid to return to Mass, Schmitt said they were slowly coming back and when they do tell her how happy they are to be back.
“They usually have tears in their eyes,” she said. “It is so beautiful.”
Several milestone events were postponed due to COVID at Lord of Life Lutheran Church over the summer and Rev. Carol Jeunnette said they are planning to hold them this fall.
“Unlike some congregations, we have suspended all activities in the building, with the exception of the Ladies and Gents of Lydia, the sewing group that makes quilts and now masks,” she said. “They are allowed to meet in the Parish Hall if they wear masks. The other exception is that the office is open a couple hours, a couple days a week, so people can drop off offerings and purchase Scrip cards.”
First Communion and Confirmation services were postponed and the annual third grade bible presentation that was supposed to happen the first weekend of the shutdown was also postponed. Despite these obstacles, Jeunnette said she is confident God is present and also confident that creativity is part of what God is all about.
“Between online teaching, outdoor worship and drive-through celebrations, we will figure it out,” she said.
Unfortunately, Lord of Life was in flux and suffering even before the pandemic hit. In 2019 and over a six-month period, two pastors left; Jeunnette became interim pastor midway last November.
“Now that it looks like we will be in this situation for a while, the focus of the leadership is shifting to using this time to really think, pray and explore what it is God is calling Lord of Life to do and be,” she explained. “Much of this will happen. not through in-person workshops and meetings - but through small group, online gatherings. My hope and prayer are that these small groups also will be connection and support groups - building relationships and different ways of being together that will be life-giving in the future.”
Throughout the months of the pandemic, Rev. Charlie Hansen, pastor of Holy Spirit Community Church said the biggest thing he has seen in that time is fear.
“We have people who have not left their homes, have not seen their family except via computer or window visits,” he said. “Church was closed for several weeks and this was very difficult for me, as a Pastor. We continued to live stream as we have been doing for a few years, but not having anyone here to sing and pray was different. We’ve opened and people are slowly starting to come back. Some have said they won’t be back until COVID is gone. Not sure that will ever happen.”
Weddings were scaled from packed congregation and large reception to a small affair with only 4-6 guests, including the bride and groom.
“Funerals have been impacted maybe the worst. When COVID first started it was limited to only 10 people. Families struggled with this as many of them were not with their loved one when they died because of the restrictions,” said Hansen. “They felt at a loss as they couldn’t honor their loved one with the entire family and friends. One person shared with me they felt empty and didn’t feel they had closure.”
Hansen added that as a pastor and chaplain at Hospice Alliance is that individuals are struggling because they are separated from their loved ones if they are in a facility or hospital.
“This complicates their grief as they feel guilty their loved one died alone,” he said. “We will see more depression, anger and frustration in people as we continue to isolate ourselves.”
COVID has had an enormous impact on the congregation of St. Paul Lutheran. The church building is closed with no meetings or inside worship. Meetings with parishioners are done via phone or ZOOM. Since the beginning of the Safe at Home mandate, the church has provided online worship presence on YouTube.
According to Rev. Cindy Aasen, pastor of St. Paul, they began parking lot worship on July 12.
“We have made our parking lot into five lanes where people are directed to park, one behind the other. If people would like to sit outside, they need to be masked and bring their own chair,” she said. “I lead the worship on scaffolding. Because of the spread of COVID, we do not have any singing, but our music director plays the keyboard.”
One of the most difficult aspects of the pandemic is not being able to gather in the church for funerals. Since March, three members have died (not due to COVID) and two of the families opted to wait to have a service until it is safer to gather in the church.
“One family gathered for a small socially distanced and masked service that was streamed for others,” said Aasen. “All three funerals, if it was in normal times, would have been well-attended. Not being able to gather the church family together to grieve is so difficult. We want so much to gather to give thanks for those loved ones who passed away and hear the promises of our faith for comfort and peace.”
Two young men to be confirmed at St. Paul will do so separately with only close family in attendance, said Aasen. The parish bible studies are done via ZOOM, as are committee meetings and youth events.
“This has been so hard to be socially distanced and yet we are taking these precautions to keep one another safe,” she said.
According to Fr. Dwight Campbell, J.D., S.T.D., they had to cancel their festivals at Our Lady of Mount Carmel and St. Therese of Lisieux Parishes.
“We saw that Holy Rosary had a successful curbside pick-up Spaghetti Dinner, so we did one as well” he said.
First Communion was held at Mt Carmel but not during the normal Sunday Mass, they held a private Mass on a Saturday morning instead.
“We had some weddings that were coming up, but they were postponed due to a lack of halls,” Campbell said. “For the funerals, we have to space ourselves apart and can’t invite a lot of people, only 25 percent are allowed inside the church. Our Masses seem to be back to normal attendance as more people are coming.”
