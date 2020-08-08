The God Squad: From the mailbag about mysteries...

I thought your reply to ‘A’ on this question was rather unnecessarily involved. I would have answered more simply that the existence of both natural and moral evil in the world says nothing about God’s assumed omnipotence, omniscience and omnibenevolence. He could be all those things yet still allow evil to exist in the world if it serves His higher purpose. There is nothing anywhere in the sacred scripture of any religion of which I am aware that guarantees us God’s protection from evil and suffering in this life. Indeed, most religions are more concerned with the hereafter than the here and now. We are typically exhorted by religion to endure the sufferings in this life in return for a reward in the next. The problem for ‘A’ is that he’s been conditioned to think of God as some sort of white-bearded Santa Claus who should deliver only good things to humanity if they obey His rules. One would think that after ten or so millennia of human experience on the planet we would have concluded otherwise.