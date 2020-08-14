The God Squad: Moral evil is the result of our mismanaged free will

All this devil talk began the Christian teaching that, as you ask in your question, seems to make Satan the cause of evil in addition to God and human free will.

That view cannot really work because God created the fallen angels that include Lucifer. Also, even with the temptations of the devil, the choice to do evil is still ours. Isaiah got it right, and you found his wisdom in your question. God is the creator of everything — and that everything includes evil.

God does not do evil, but God allows evil and that evil in our world is our work, not the devil’s work. The devil is an excuse for us to blame someone else for what we ourselves have done. The devil is not a force for evil in his own right. The idea of the devil as evil incarnate is just an extension of the evil in each of us.

There is one element of the belief in the devil that does chill my soul. For me, the devil is that part of humanity who do not create evil as a mistake but create evil as an act of intentional cruelty. This is one of the lessons of the Holocaust and slavery and all the other genocides and oppression that have stained our collective humanity with the blood of innocents.

This is devilish evil, even though it is completely the work of human beings. We now know that Aristotle was wrong. Radical evil — the kind of evil we have been cursed to witness and record in human history — is not just the absence of good. Radical evil is the presence of the devil in our souls and our world.

Send questions and comments to The God Squad via email at godsquadquestion@aol.com. Rabbi Gellman is the author of several books, including “Religion for Dummies,” co-written with Father Tom Hartman.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.