To Protect and Serve: Bible Church's new pastor comes from police force to God's force

David Groves always knew that his calling was to serve.
Since 1992, he worked in police departments in Milwaukee, Oconomowoc, McFarland and Hartford. Since July 2006, he had been in command of the Hartford Police Department and has been only the seventh chief since its establishment in 1922.
Along the way, when he wasn’t paying attention, Groves realized that God had a greater plan.
On Feb. 10, he is retiring from his position as the Hartford police chief and moving to Kenosha to serve God as the executive pastor of Kenosha Bible Church, beginning March 2.
Though it may seem a surprise to some, Groves insists there are various parallels between the two roles.
“The principles of good management and administration of any organization translate well from one role to the other,” he said. “Both roles require strategic planning, participatory leadership, wisdom, empathy and vision to accomplish a mission.”
David’s father, Ted, served as associate pastor of the Berean Bible Church in Evansville, Ind., and later accepted a call to serve as senior pastor at Grace Bible Church in Milwaukee.
“In 1988, he left to plant Grace Community Church in West Allis and has been semi-retired for a few years now,” said Groves. “Despite that background, the idea of me becoming a pastor had never really been on my radar. He was the pastor, I was the cop.
“Proverbs 16:9 says, ‘A man’s heart plans his way, but the Lord directs his steps.’ I get it now<’; he said. “My wife and I know that God has blessed us both throughout our careers, and we have both known for quite a while that we needed to give back in the next chapter of our lives. We hadn’t been sure what form that would be taking until we saw this position.”
As the director of administration, head trustee and a member of the Elder Board at Wellspring Community Church in Hartford, Groves handled the budget, policy development, operational oversight and the church’s small “Impact Groups.”
In hindsight, he understands now how God was preparing him to serve at Kenosha Bible Church.
Finding each other
“It’s funny, I know Kenosha Bible Church wasn’t looking for me when they sat down to write the executive pastor’s job description, and I wasn’t looking for them when I found it,” Groves said. “One thing I definitely have learned in this process is that God is the one who moves the ‘pieces on the board.’”
As he researched the possibility of an executive pastor’s position at Wellspring for 2021, he looked at multiple job descriptions and recruitment postings to get a feel for the role and salaries. Each of the descriptions looked similar until he saw the posting for Kenosha Bible Church.
“The job description went through a list of experiences and preferred skill sets that tracked very closely to my own. I even called the church to see if they were seeking a traditional pastoral candidate form another church, or a seminary student or if they would consider more unconventional candidates,” he said. “After they told me they would consider all candidates, I shared the posting with my wife, Denise. Her response was swift and clear, ‘Call them back.’”
A law enforcement career with full pension typically ends between age 50 and 53 due to the physical demands of the profession. Thankfully, for Groves, since he is retiring at a relatively young age, compared to most career paths, he is young enough to serve in another role.
“Pastor Scott Moore, our pastor at Wellspring, likes to say, ‘if you’re not dead, you’re not done,’ when it comes to serving the Lord. I agree.
“As far as God’s nudge goes, it would be hard to share all the times we have seen his hand in this process, over and offer,” he explained. “Suffice to say, that every door has opened at just the right time, every challenge has quickly been overcome, and both my wife and I have had real peace about this decision since the beginning.
“In my soon to be ‘former’ line of work, we would call those things, ‘clues.’ Over 28 years in law enforcement, I have learned that when you find them, pay attention.”
His new role
As executive pastor, Groves’ primary role at Kenosha Bible Church will be to assume some of Senior Pastor Bill Culbertson’s responsibilities so he can focus more on preaching, teaching and evangelism.
“I think the best way to describe the working relationship is Pastor Bill is KBC’s ‘Batman,’ and the executive pastor will be his ‘Robin,’ possibly a little cooler though,” he joked.
Kenosha Bible Church staff includes Culbertson, Worship Pastor Mike Middleton, Children’s Ministry Pastor Eric Barlow and Pastor of Student Ministries Ryan Johnson. Preaching is primarily Culbertson’s responsibility, but Barlow and Johnson fill in on occasion.
“I spent over a decade training police officers in police academies and technical colleges around the state and have instructed at Concordia University-Wisconsin as an adjunct faculty member for a few years,” said Groves. “I have also led worship on occasion in the past and led Bible study in our home for a few years. I would be willing to step into that role on occasion if it was needed, but my calling is best suited to handling administrative tasks to free up Pastor Bill to maximize his ability to use his gifts of preaching and evangelism to fulfill KBC’s Mission to ‘Bring Hope to a Broken World.’”
Successful career in law enforcement
While serving the Hartford Police Department Groves is proud of hiring of over three-fourths of the current staff and renovating the police department facility. During his tenure HPD’s Emergency Communications Center became Wisconsin’s first Nationally Accredited dispatch center by the Association of Public Safety Communications Officers, and the Emergency Communications Center became the first APCO Certified Emergency Medical Dispatch center in Washington County.
Other accomplishments during his time with the department included: HPD becoming accredited through the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Accreditation Group; HPD Mini-Academy became a regional training program serving 7,185 local, county, state, and federal law enforcement officers since its inception in 2008; the department purchased a $30,000 use-of-force training simulator known as MILO for in-house use by HPD officers, with non-tax levy revenues from the HPD Mini-Academy; the department invested thousands of man-hours into community-based policing efforts, Citizens Police Academies, Police Explorers, and countless other community events.
“I am proud of the lives that have been touched in a positive way over the years. The times when we were able to help get justice for the victims of crime, the relationships in my community that were made along the way, and for the friendships that I have been able to forge with some of the most incredible people alive working by my side over the years,” Groves said.
He is looking forward to serving full-time at Kenosha Bible Church and, while Groves used to think he needed to be a preacher or evangelist to work in a church, he has discovered his new position will allow him to use the gifts and experiences God has given him to further the work of the church.
“I guess I shouldn’t be surprised,” he said. “God has always used regular people from every type of career to accomplish his purposes every day. I am looking forward to seeing what he has been preparing this old cop to do.”