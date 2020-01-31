To Protect and Serve: Bible Church's new pastor comes from police force to God's force

“The job description went through a list of experiences and preferred skill sets that tracked very closely to my own. I even called the church to see if they were seeking a traditional pastoral candidate form another church, or a seminary student or if they would consider more unconventional candidates,” he said. “After they told me they would consider all candidates, I shared the posting with my wife, Denise. Her response was swift and clear, ‘Call them back.’”

A law enforcement career with full pension typically ends between age 50 and 53 due to the physical demands of the profession. Thankfully, for Groves, since he is retiring at a relatively young age, compared to most career paths, he is young enough to serve in another role.

“Pastor Scott Moore, our pastor at Wellspring, likes to say, ‘if you’re not dead, you’re not done,’ when it comes to serving the Lord. I agree.

“As far as God’s nudge goes, it would be hard to share all the times we have seen his hand in this process, over and offer,” he explained. “Suffice to say, that every door has opened at just the right time, every challenge has quickly been overcome, and both my wife and I have had real peace about this decision since the beginning.