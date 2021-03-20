Wael Farouk climbing Mount Everest in faith, life and music

“I listened to Rachmaninoff perform the concerti for the first time at 12 and I knew I would play them one day,” Farouk said. “I practiced 16 to 17 hours a day and listened to the piece several times a day for years.”

Started with toy piano

Farouk got his start when his father purchased a toy piano for his third birthday to help him improve his hand dexterity; his love of music began that day. He remembered taking the small piano to bed with him at night because he loved the instrument so much.

By age 5, Farouk was playing piano in various Coptic Christian churches throughout Cairo, even giving a performance for the Coptic pope, an achievement that would have been impossible without his parents’ sacrifice and dedication.

Though he was often told his condition would limit his ability on the piano, Farouk was the first pianist in history to perform all 98 of Rachmaninoff’s solo piano compositions within six months.

Accomplishing more than anyone thought possible, Farouk explained that God has intervened in his life since the very beginning.