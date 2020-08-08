Winning essay: The virtue of charity in my life

From a young age, I have been taught the value of Catholicism, it has formed who I am today.
My parents raised me in a Catholic household where we attend church every Sunday, visit the elderly and sick, and volunteer our time to the church. With a strong catholic foundation, I was able to build a firm sense of self- one with discernment and understanding of my worth and the will of God.
The virtue of charity plays a strong role in my life. I have attended a total of eight mission trips since the summer of 6th grade, and in 2020 I will be doing mission work in the Dominican Republic as well as North Carolina.
These service opportunities have changed my view of the world, I recognize how blessed I am to have had the opportunities presented to me. Since my first mission trip, I have thanked Christ for my fortunate experiences, a loving family, and a life rooted in faith. Mission trips have helped me discover my true vocation in life- ministry.
I hope to work in a position where I am able to help others improve their environment, mental state, and life. Everything I do is done for Christ and the well-being of his people. I put others’ needs before my own, and I reach out to people who may be feeling forgotten or excluded. I make an effort to be a vessel for God to work through me and to represent the church to the best of my ability.
On these mission trips, I volunteered in eight different U.S. states. We had a variety of assignments that included building a community center, working at an abused women’s shelter, serving and preparing food in soup kitchens, organizing food pantry donations, weeding community gardens, sweeping litter from the streets, and working in a community clothing closet.
We also did labor-intensive projects that involved repairing and painting homes of people in 100-degree heat, knocking down walls, and much more. At the end of the day, knowing my team and I made a difference made everything worth it. In addition to the secular effects of our service, we upheld the reputation of the church in our ministry.
This January I will attend the March for Life to defend the rights of the unborn. This year will be my third consecutive year and I plan to attend the march for many years to come. The fight against abortion is one I take a strong stance in. When given the opportunity to defend the rights of those who cannot defend themselves, I take action. It is important for people to understand the effect of abortion not only on the child, but the mother and father as well.
Many of my peers and classmates today simply say they are pro-choice because they are scared of the stigmatism that comes with identifying as pro-life. I have also found that many of these pro-choice people are extremely uneducated on abortion. I feel God led me to the march my first year to open my eyes to the importance of the cause, and to recognize my duty to spread awareness.
To conclude, the virtue of charity is one that I desire to embody to the fullest extent. It has shaped me into the Catholic woman I am today and brought me discernment for my vocation in life. Through this virtue, I have found my calling, recognized my blessings, and discovered a cause I strongly support.
I hope to serve God with my life and do it in a way that helps others grow into the man or woman of God that He desires them to be. At the end of it all, I hope to look back and see that I made a difference in my community, and did so in accordance with God’s will.
St. Joseph Academy senior Mary Bridget Bolog of Council 16022 (Pleasant Prairie) recently won first place with this essay in the annual Catholic Citizenship Essay Contest, sponsored by the Supreme and Wisconsin State Councils of the Knights of Columbus in cooperation with participating local councils throughout Wisconsin.
