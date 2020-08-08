Winning essay: The virtue of charity in my life

On these mission trips, I volunteered in eight different U.S. states. We had a variety of assignments that included building a community center, working at an abused women’s shelter, serving and preparing food in soup kitchens, organizing food pantry donations, weeding community gardens, sweeping litter from the streets, and working in a community clothing closet.

We also did labor-intensive projects that involved repairing and painting homes of people in 100-degree heat, knocking down walls, and much more. At the end of the day, knowing my team and I made a difference made everything worth it. In addition to the secular effects of our service, we upheld the reputation of the church in our ministry.

This January I will attend the March for Life to defend the rights of the unborn. This year will be my third consecutive year and I plan to attend the march for many years to come. The fight against abortion is one I take a strong stance in. When given the opportunity to defend the rights of those who cannot defend themselves, I take action. It is important for people to understand the effect of abortion not only on the child, but the mother and father as well.