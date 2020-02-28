Zion Lutheran Church newest pastor welcomed by congregational 'family'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“As a child, I had pastors who were great influences,” he said. “When I was in high school trying to figure out what I wanted to do with my life, my pastor encouraged me to give ministry a shot. I did and I love what I do.”

Bergene said the community have been very welcoming to him and his wife, Dee, of 11 years. She is a first-grade teacher at Jefferson Elementary. The couple has two children: Elizabeth, 10, and Noah, 8.

Room to grow individually, as a church

Zion’s 220-member congregation has room to grow and Bergene invites those interested in attending to come and attend a service.

He looks forward to meeting new members and getting to know the current members at the congregation better, as well as meeting more individuals in the community.

“My goal as a pastor is to reach as many people as possible with the best news in the world,” he said. “It’s a joy to be able to tell people about how much their Savior loves them and how he lived and died for them to give them a real hope in their eternal future.”

As a Bible-based church, Bergene said their beliefs stem from the truths of God’s word.