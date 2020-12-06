THE MIDWEST DRESSED: 10 pieces everyone should have their closet (with a twist)

6. Denim jacketWhile most of us either own one or got rid of it thinking that it made its way out of the 80’s & 90’s, I’m here to tell you that it is here to stay. Throughout the summer and into most of the fall, I was able to transition from day to night seamlessly. One of my favorite ways to style a denim jacket is over a dress. The mixture of casual and feminine always made for a great combination. In my experience, the best denim jackets are handed down from family/friends or secondhand. They tend to be more worn in, comfortable and have the perfect amount of distress and fade.

7. Moto faux (or real) leather jacketSimilar to a denim jacket, this is such a great transition piece from day to night. No matter your personal style, this could add a slight edge to any look all while still being work/school appropriate and date night friendly. Try not to get caught up in the need for authentic leather. There are some seriously great faux leather options and usually a good amount of dupes available. My favorite black faux leather moto was $20 from H&M and I’ve had it for almost eight years now!