THE MIDWEST DRESSED: 10 pieces everyone should have their closet (with a twist)

First of all, thank you for the warm welcome back as your fashion gal with the relaunch of The Midwest Dressed!
While this year has been anything but ordinary, I thought I would start by getting back to the basics. Aside from the obvious little black dress and the like, I wanted to put my own personal spin on what I’d like to consider staple pieces that are not only necessary in my opinion, but timeless.
1. A black wide brim hatNow while this might be up for debate for all of you “I don’t look good in hats,” people, this is such a great addition to complete a very simple look all while staying on trend. There are a myriad of different colors available to choose from; however, I’ve found that black is the most classic choice for everyday wear. This style of hat is also very affordable and can be found at most brick-and-mortar and online retailers. I also feel that this is all age appropriate. Oh and FYI, this will solve 99% of bad hair days.
2. A trench coatThis might sound very Sherlock Holmes in theory, but in reality, this is such a great piece to add some sophistication to any outfit. My favorite way to incorporate a trench coat is to wear over something casual like jeans and a tee to elevate the look. The key to a good trench coat is the quality. This classic staple may very well be an investment to keep the aesthetic sharp; however, it is absolutely possible to find a well preserved vintage trench coat at a second hand or consignment store.
3. A crisp white collared button-up chirtLuckily for all of my awesome readers, I’m sure that this is something that everyone already owns. The reason why I’ve added this to my top 10 staples is because I’ve been paying attention to current trends and this has somehow made a complete reintroduction into the fashion world in new, creative ways. For example, a white collared button up underneath a Nike sweatshirt for a mix of athleisure with classic polish. This is also perfect for a second layer under a dress, jumpsuit or even as a shawl.
4. High-waisted denimIn my closet, this is an addiction. Nothing makes me feel more sleek, slim and put together like a fitted pair of high waisted jeans. This has been a widely sought after staple throughout these last few years, but I think they’re here to stay and an absolute MUST in every dresser drawer. The option to dress them up or down is uncanny and is the most fun part! My favorite combos include a bodysuit tucked, a crisp white collar button-up or a cropped sweater. While wide age range appropriate, high waisted jeans also compliment many different body types creating a more flattering look.
**Pro Tip** Men’s jeans tend to fit women with a curvier frame.
5. Signature color dressNow we are all familiar with the classic LBD (little black dress) that every woman should have in her closet, BUT I’m going to take it a step further with this staple piece and talk about our individual signature colors. Your signature color is typically a reflection of what compliments your skin tone, hair color or just what you feel your absolute best in. As for myself, I feel that I look best in the color red, green and pink so I tend to gravitate towards dresses in those solid colors. Once you figure out your signature color, it’s a cake walk from there.
6. Denim jacketWhile most of us either own one or got rid of it thinking that it made its way out of the 80’s & 90’s, I’m here to tell you that it is here to stay. Throughout the summer and into most of the fall, I was able to transition from day to night seamlessly. One of my favorite ways to style a denim jacket is over a dress. The mixture of casual and feminine always made for a great combination. In my experience, the best denim jackets are handed down from family/friends or secondhand. They tend to be more worn in, comfortable and have the perfect amount of distress and fade.
7. Moto faux (or real) leather jacketSimilar to a denim jacket, this is such a great transition piece from day to night. No matter your personal style, this could add a slight edge to any look all while still being work/school appropriate and date night friendly. Try not to get caught up in the need for authentic leather. There are some seriously great faux leather options and usually a good amount of dupes available. My favorite black faux leather moto was $20 from H&M and I’ve had it for almost eight years now!
8. Faux fur SOMETHINGNow, while this is definitely a “Lauren” mentality, I’m telling you it’s a game changer. We live in the Midwest … it gets cold … really cold. So with that said, I have to have a piece of fur in the closet. It doesn’t necessarily have to be a floor length coat, but you could absolutely gravitate towards a vest, fun clutch purse or even a hat! Being the old soul that I am, I truly believe that a touch of fur creates an element of elevated class to even the most casual of looks. I’ll let you in on a secret too: the best furs can be highly coveted from secondhand and thrift stores. Also, ask your relatives! I’d be willing to bet that grandma or Aunt Jan have some pretty awesome piece in the attic.
9. Palazzo pantsPalazzo or wide leg trousers are an absolute MUST in my house. In my opinion, there is nothing worse than tight, uncomfortable pants that you’re stuck in at work all day. In the same breath, this style of pants are not only 10 times more comfortable, but actually end up looking more sophisticated than the typical dress pant. I can also speak from experience that they’re more forgiving with curves and allow for more overall comfort. The flowy aspect is what I’m truly obsessed with. Over a good pair of heels, you feel and LOOK like you’re gliding. These are best worn with a fitted piece on the upper half tucked in. Try to avoid a flowy piece on top to keep from appearing heavier. If you are unsure, start with a basic black pair and go from there!
10. BodysuitsWhile this may seem that it’s not all age appropriate, I assure you, bodysuits can be worn at any age and size. The sleekness of a bodysuit and the slenderizing effect is perfect to wear with jeans, a fitted skirt or even under something sheer for a little extra appeal! Pro Tip*** DO NOT spend a lot of money on bodysuits. Aside from fun embellishments, rhinestones, patterns, etc. basic bodysuits are anywhere from $10-$20 at max. These have become a staple for me in classic colors like white and black, but there are so many fun designs out there.
Happy hunting everyone!
You can follow Lauren’s blog @theprettybrokeblonde on Instagram and Facebook.
