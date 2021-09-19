The Midwest Dressed: White after Labor Day? Be fabulous one step before sweater weather

While some of you pull out your Halloween and fall décor in July, others like myself try and soak up every last bit of each of the four Midwest seasons.

The first official day of fall is Wednesday everyone!

That said, we are still in a weird fashion limbo of what to wear given that the mornings are cool, the afternoons are hot and the evenings are cool. Talk about fickle!

So what do you wear?

First and foremost, I’d like to actively remove the age old faux pas fashion rule of: “You Can’t Wear White After Labor Day.”

I’m here to tell you that not only is white incredibly chic, but NECESSARY while transitioning into fall. The color white does not reflect the sunlight like darker colors do; therefore, it helps you stay cool during the awkward summer to fall weather transition. Some of my favorite white pieces include:

White denim;

White boots, booties or sneakers;

White blazers.

There are a lot of really great styles at affordable retailers all year round, so go get you some white! We will talk about “Winter Whites” later.