The Midwest Dressed: White after Labor Day? Be fabulous one step before sweater weather
THE MIDWEST DRESSED

While some of you pull out your Halloween and fall décor in July, others like myself try and soak up every last bit of each of the four Midwest seasons.

The first official day of fall is Wednesday everyone!

That said, we are still in a weird fashion limbo of what to wear given that the mornings are cool, the afternoons are hot and the evenings are cool. Talk about fickle!

So what do you wear?

First and foremost, I’d like to actively remove the age old faux pas fashion rule of: “You Can’t Wear White After Labor Day.”

I’m here to tell you that not only is white incredibly chic, but NECESSARY while transitioning into fall. The color white does not reflect the sunlight like darker colors do; therefore, it helps you stay cool during the awkward summer to fall weather transition. Some of my favorite white pieces include:

White denim;

White boots, booties or sneakers;

White blazers.

There are a lot of really great styles at affordable retailers all year round, so go get you some white! We will talk about “Winter Whites” later.

Do you know what other fashion concept I love to challenge? Florals! In my humble opinion, florals are year round, not just for spring. Fall florals are a staple in my wardrobe.

The key is the color combination of the florals. For example: in the spring, there’s more pastels in the florals that you see. Pale yellows, pinks and blues. With fall, there are more navy, orange, darker greens and deeper yellow hues.

My last bit of fall fashion advice for the day is not to get caught up in the pumpkin spice! What I mean is take risks! Is there an awesome sweater that you absolutely love, but you fear it’s not “on trend?” Wear it! Have some fun with your closet because fall layering is the best. I’ll let you in on a little secret:

Trends are made by the confident individuals who decide they are.

For more fashion tips, tricks, best places to shop, looks for less and styling advice, feel free to check out my social media platforms by the name of The Pretty Broke Blonde.

Midwest Dressed by Lauren Sturycz

Lauren Sturycz is a fashion designer from Kenosha who blogs under Pretty Broke Blonde.

 KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY KEVIN POIRIER

You can follow Lauren’s blog @theprettybrokeblonde on Instagram and Facebook.

